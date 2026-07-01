Scary Mommy Readers’ Choice 2026 Best Elevated Picnic Gear Brands

There isn’t much better in life than al fresco dining. It can be quiet and peaceful (with or without kids) and it can be so relaxing to sit under the trees eating a meal. Of course, there’s the flip side of that: dirty hands, ants, sticky drinks, and on and on. These brands make the case for picnic-ing in style, no matter the occasion.

Photos Courtesy of Business & Pleasure Co., Hydro Flask, Nomadix, Rumpl, YETI