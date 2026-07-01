Scary Mommy Readers’ Choice 2026 Best 'Go Everywhere' Chair Brands

I don’t know about you, but I spend a LOT of time sitting and watching my kids do all sorts of things. And, especially as you age, you do not want to be uncomfortable while doing it, believe me. These featured brands offer stylish support so you can relax at the ball field, or while making smores, or whatever, happily and comfortably for years to come.

Photos Courtesy of Nemo Equipment, PARKIT Co., REI Co-op, Sunflow