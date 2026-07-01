Scary Mommy Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 Best Portable Power Brands

As a parent, you’re constantly on the go. And, especially in summer when your kids are all over the place and not just in a school building, you need to make sure you’re always reachable. Which is why having a trusty backup power source is essential. These bad boys can be heavy and clunky, so you want to make sure you get the best of the best, which is where these brands come in. You’re welcome in advance.

Photos Courtesy of Belkin, Crave, Ecoflow, Rolling Square, Satechi, Ugreen