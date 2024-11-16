The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon
Black Friday is the Olympics of snagging deals, and while the main event isn’t quite here yet, Amazon’s early sales are already bringing gold medal-worthy prices. Whether you’re hunting for gifts to impress your kids’ teachers, gadgets to make life easier, or just a little “treat yourself” moment, these discounts are too good to wait for. So go ahead—save big without even leaving the couch.
64% Off This 6-Pack Of Foldable Storage Bags
These extra-large storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
58% Off These Luxe Satin Pillowcases
These satin pillowcases feel luxurious and are designed to help out your skin and hair by keeping it moisturized. Each one has an envelope-style closure that wraps around your pillow to keep its silky fabric secure. Plus, their glossy design can surprisingly go in the washing machine and the dryer.
50% Off This Outlet Extender With USB Ports
This multi-function 125-volt USB outlet will give you five more places to plug in your favorite electronics, as well as four USB ports to make it easier to charge everything from your phone to your e-reader. The large spacing between each outlet will help ensure space for bulkier plugs, and its fireproof shell offers additional stable protection for gadgets. It even includes surge protection.
58% Off This Plush Microfiber Bath Mat
Step out of your bath onto luxury with this microfiber bath rug. It's available in multiple sizes and nearly 20 colors, so you're bound to find the perfect design to fit your space. Each bath rug is extra soft, super absorbent, and backed with nonslip rubber to keep you secure. Its plush pile is approximately 1-inch thick for maximum comfort. It's also easy to wash whenever it needs a refresh, and its colors will stay vibrant.
74% Off This 3D Sleep Mask That Won’t Smoosh Your Eyes
This high-density memory foam sleep mask will help block out the light while you catch some Z's. Its ergonomic 3-D design is contoured to add extra comfort and minimize pressure on your eyes, giving your eyelashes plenty of room to move. This mask also comes with an adjustable buckle strap to help secure and customize its fit. You can buy it in pink or black.
47% Off This Popular Sheet Set With Nearly 200,000 Ratings
Get a great night's sleep with this bed sheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets are also unlikely to shrink or fade in the wash. They're available in over 20 colors.
72% Off This 3-Pack Of Extra-Long Lightning Cables
These USB C to lightning cable chargers come in a set of three and are Apple MFi certified, so you can use them on all recent iPhones. The chargers feature a durable aluminum shell and a high-quality copper core that has a lifespan of 10,000 bends.
40% Off This Duo Of Breathable, Fluffy Pillows
With a 250 thread count and double-edge stitching, these bed pillows offer luxury at a wallet-friendly price. The polyester-fill pillows are breathable and comfy for back, side, and stomach sleepers.
60% Off These Braided USB-A To USB-C Cords
These USB-A to USB-C chargers have 3-foot long braided nylon cords, which makes them flexible yet durable. These are popular picks on Amazon with a whopping 51,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers noted that they charge devices efficiently and can withstand daily use in the car or in the home.
53% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner That Shoppers Love
This dryer vent cleaning kit works with most vacuums and can remove stubborn lint build up from vents. The kit includes everything you need to connect the hose to your vacuum and can also be used to clean underneath or behind appliances.
59% Off This Colorful Set Of Fine-Point Pens
Grab these fine-point pens for journaling, to-do lists, calendar-making, and more. The set includes 18 pens in a range of colors (including neutrals like black and bright hues like pink), plus a plastic storage case with a snap closure. Snatch it now for this can't-miss price.
48% Off This Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
With a unique creme-to-powder formula — that's also waterproof — this eyeshadow stick is a low-key game changer. It glides over your eyelids with a buttery smooth feel, and dries to a shimmery powder. The formula also nourishes the skin thanks to vitamin E, while vitamin C helps improve texture.
85% Off This Shower Storage Set That’s Easy To Install
This stainless steel caddy set comes with five pieces — including two caddies, a pair of soap holders, and a toothbrush holder — to add plenty of valuable storage space to your bathroom. All of the components mount using adhesive to not cause any damage. This pick has a 4.5-star rating after almost 30,000 reviews, so it's certainly a high-quality buy. Check that box to save an extra 10%.
39% Off A 2-Pack Of Fabric Storage Bags With Clear Tops
If you're looking for clever storage solutions, these under-bed bags are a great pick that make use of under-utilized space. These low-profile bags are made from non-woven fabric with clear tops, and feature reinforced handles that make it easy to pull them out.
45% Off This Multipurpose Fire Extinguisher
It's crucial to have fire extinguishers throughout your home — in spots like your kitchen, garage, or near exits — so that you can always quickly grab one when you need it. Scoop up a few extras while they're available for this low price. The fire extinguisher can be used on class A, B, and C fires. And it has a 4.7-star rating after 23,000-plus reviews, making it a best seller.
50% Off A 2-Pack Of Cables
This durable USB-C to USB-C cable is perfect for your phone charging needs. With a 10-foot length that allows you to charge from almost anywhere in the room, this high-quality cable is a game-changer for people with perpetually low phone batteries. This is a pack of two, and can charge with up to 100 watts of power, so it's great for your MacBook, too.
28% Off These Rug Corner Grippers
These discrete grippers hide under the corners of your area rugs to keep them perfectly straight and tidy. They feature a clever sticky gel that's easy to pull up whenever you need to sweep underneath the rug. Simply wipe them with rubbing alcohol to make them stick to the floor again.
24% Off This 25-Piece Set Of Drawer Organizers
Turn messy drawers into tidy, organized marvels with this set of 25 drawer trays that you can configure to fit your needs. Whether it's the junk drawer, beauty supplies, art tools, or more, these multi-sized trays are backed with an impressive 4.7-star rating after over 31,000 shoppers weighed in. It's safe to say they would make Marie Kondo proud.
62% Off These High-Waisted Leggings
Scoop up these supportive high-waisted leggings in a few colors. They feature a gusseted crotch and are designed to stay opaque, even during squats. The material is also breathable and sweat-wicking. Make sure to check off the extra 18% off coupon in the listing.
50% Off This Breathable Shapewear
Crafted with plenty of elastic for a close yet cozy fit, this shapewear from Esa Liang boasts breathable material to keep you comfy. It includes a wide band at the mid-waist and provides plenty of support. Not only are they an Amazon's Choice pick, but they've racked up an impressive overall rating of 4.5 out of five stars overall.
46% Off This Half-Zip Sweatshirt That’s So Plush
This fleece-lined sweatshirt is complete with a timeless half-zip design and a functional pocket on the front. There are built-in thumb holes on the sleeves to give this soft, cotton-blend half-zip a cozy fit. It's also topped off with a classic collar for a stylized look.
35% Off This Multi-Plug Outlet Extender
Simply by plugging this surge-protecting outlet extender into your standard outlet, you'll create eight outlets, along with two USB-A and two USB-C ports. The flat plug fits easily into your three-prong outlets and won't get in the way of any furniture, and the braided 5-foot cable is durable and reliable. It's no wonder it has a glowing, 4.8-star average rating after 44,000 Amazon reviews. Snag it super on sale while this deal lasts.
65% Off This T-Shirt Bra With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews
This bra by Bali has it all — not only does it offer strong support thanks to its underwire, but it’s lightweight, thanks to its cozy fabric that contains both nylon and spandex. It's designed to be smooth, disappearing under the tops you pair it with thanks to its seamless design. It's also a versatile addition to your underwear collection. Since it's convertible, you can wear it either traditionally or with its straps in a crisscross. You can buy it in 14 different colors.
45% Off This LED Reading Light You Can Wear On Your Neck
This hands-free LED reading light is perfect for avid readers who want to dive into a few more chapters without interrupting their partner's sleep. The rechargeable light runs for up to 80 hours on its general reading mode, and includes three different brightness levels to best fit your preference. It even includes a blue light filter to help protect your eyes, and is backed by over 97,000 enthusiastic five-star reviews on Amazon. It also makes a great gift for anyone who loves to read or study before bed.
47% Off This Continuous Mist Spray Bottle For Hair Styling, Plant Care, & More
This popular spray bottle gives off a continuous fine mist, lasting one to two seconds after a light trigger pull. The bottle is designed to be leakproof and can spray from most angles, making it great for everything from hair styling to houseplant misting. It's also great to use with water-diluted essential oils to help freshen the air. Plus, it has over 38,000 five-star reviews backing it up.
79% Off These Wireless Earbuds
These wireless earbuds are complete with an ultra-slim case and an over-the-ear design that ensures a comfy fit. They boast eight hours of listening time (50 with the case), and they're water-resistant if you need a handy pair for workouts.
29% Off This No-Contact Thermometer
Get an accurate temperature reading in one second and without any physical contact thanks to this digital thermometer. The LCD display will show either green, orange, or red to indicate the level of fever. And the device will remember the last 32 temperatures for you to refer to.
33% Off This Aveeno Daily Moisturizer
With 43,000-plus five-star reviews, this Aveeno moisturizer is a hit on Amazon. The prebiotic oat formula helps improve the skin's natural barrier, boosting moisture for up to 24 hours. It's noncomedogenic and made without fragrance, parabens, or dyes.
60% Off These Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Tapered Amanda Jeans
These classic jeans are a favorite on Amazon. They're made from 98% cotton for softness and boast a touch of stretch to move with you. The jeans sit at the natural waist and feature functional pockets and belt loops, plus a zippered fly. Pick from tons of washes in the listing.
62% Off This Wireless Bra From Playtex
Despite being wireless, this comfortable bra offers plenty of support. It features cushioned straps (which are adjustable in length), higher sides, and a tag-free design. Choose from a range of colors in the listing, as well as sizes from 34D to 54DDD.
67% Off This Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful, well-balanced sound with minimal distortion. It boasts a water-resistant design — so you can enjoy it indoors or out — and it can play for up to 20 hours straight. The speaker is a favorite on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating overall after 19,000 reviews.
50% Off This Set Of Turkish Cotton Bath Towels
This luxury towel set comes with everything you need to outfit the entire bathroom — two hand towels, two washcloths, and two larger bath towels. These are designed in a luxe 100% Turkish cotton that's absorbent and so soft. It's hardly surprising that these are the number-one best-selling towel sets on Amazon. If you act fast, you can get them for the absolute best price while this sale lasts.
54% Off This Electric Toothbrush
Prime Day is perfect for stocking up on essentials, like this electric toothbrush that boasts three vibration levels and five modes, including clean, sensitive, and polish. Eight brush heads and a protective case are included.
74% Off This Combination Robot Vacuum & Mop
This all-in-one robot vacuum and mop will make for so much less work cleaning around your house. You can control it via Bluetooth or the included remote, program cleaning schedules, or switch modes and suction intensities. It even has a carpet-boosting mode for those hard-to-clean rugs. Click the coupon box for an additional $35 off — an unbeatable deal, if I've ever seen one.
24% Off This 2nd Generation Apple Watch
Apple's signature wearable tech is a game-changer if you're looking to track your health and fitness. This Apple Watch features GPS, and has the ability to track everything from your heart rate, to your steps, to your individual workouts. It also pairs beautifully with other Apple devices, so you can easily answer calls, texts, and use your favorite apps all from the watch screen. This 40-millimeter design is easy and comfortable, and the sport watch band is perfect for wearing during regular exercise. Act soon for the maximum savings.
54% Off These Stackable Storage Bins In Clear Acrylic
These storage drawers have a super versatile stackable design, so you can fit them anywhere. Their shatter-resistant acrylic has a cleverly clear design, so you can easily see what's inside. They also come with extra nonslip pads to ensure they stay put — even if you stack them.
58% Off This Digital Meat Thermometer
This meat thermometer is an Amazon shopper favorite, with 34,000 five-star reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall. It has the specs to back up the hype, too. It can accurately read temperatures in as little as three seconds, which is just as fast as much more expensive models. It works from -58 to 572 degrees, so it works for every kind of cooking, whether you're roasting a chicken or making ice cream.
50% Off These Wall Chargers With USB-C & USB-A Ports
Turn one classic AC socket into a four-port charger with these power blocks. They plug in sideways to save you space and have two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports to power up a variety of different devices. According to the brand, they help charge devices quicker than other plugs while still having overcharge and overheating protection.
48% Off This Nourishing Honey Lip Butter
Formulated with Manuka honey and shea butter, this lip butter deeply moisturizes for up to 12 hours. It'll make your lips positively soft and smooth. To dispense it, turn the bottom of the container counter clockwise; this allows you to control the amount that comes out.
56% Off These Faux Suede Slippers With Fluffy Trim
These fuzzy slippers are made from soft faux suede with a fluffy lining for ultimate comfort. They feature a memory foam footbed that shapes to your feet, plus textured soles for traction, whether you wear them indoors or outdoors. This pick is machine washable to last a long time.
62% Off This Wireless Bra With Great Support
This comfy bra has a completely wireless design that's also designed to be impressively supportive. Its stretch fabric and cushioned straps can take pressure off of your shoulders without the need for uncomfortable wires. It's also tag-free to make it comfier.
58% Off This Sculpting Bra With A No-Poke Underwire
Made from a soft, stretchy fabric this smoothing bra is comfortable to wear and looks amazing under clothes. It has lightly lined cups (with underwire), adjustable straps that'll stay securely in place, and a three-hook closure. Sizes range from 34G to 46DD in the listing.
33% Off This Batwing Ribbed Sweater
This oversized sweater has a luxe rib-knit fabric complete with stylized seam details for an extra cozy look. It features a classic crewneck, machine-washable fabric, and the built-in slits on each side make the oversized fit even comfier to pull on.
34% Off This 6-Pack Of Softsoap
Stocking up on household staples is always smart during big sales, and this six-pack of Softsoap hand soap will have you covered. With nearly 100,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing, 4.8-star average rating, this soap has made it into the bathrooms and pantries of so many shoppers. Put a bottle next to every sink in your house, or stow them away in the closet for when you're suddenly running low. This Fresh Breeze is a classic and relatively mild, but all of the scent options are on sale if you act fast.
55% Off The Amazon Fire TV Stick
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your streaming experience while snagging the Fire TV Stick for a major discount. Equipped with Alexa voice capabilities for convenience, it allows you to queue up your favorite TV, video, and music streaming platforms while also giving you free, ad-supported access to more than 300,000 movies and TV episodes.
25% Off These All-Purpose Kitchen Shears
Use these all-purpose shears for tasks throughout your home, including slicing herbs, opening packages, and more. The shears feature soft handles for comfortable cutting, and the micro-serrations on the blades are plenty strong. A best-seller on the Amazon, this pick boasts a near-perfect star-rating.
36% Off A 10-Pack Of Hanes Ankle Socks
Stock up on moisture-wicking socks at a great price. These are made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex for an always-cool feel and snap-back stretch. The pack comes with 10 pairs and they're available in two size ranges to fit most feet.
36% Off These Memory Foam Slippers
These loafer-style slippers feel like a dream. They're made from soft and fluffy fleece with a memory foam footbed that contours to the shape of your feet. The grooves on the bottom provide traction, preventing you from slipping and sliding as you walk.
30% Off This Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Swipe this mascara onto your lashes to make them sky high. The product is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that won't flake. This is the blackest black shade, though others are up for grabs in the listing.
45% Off The 3rd Gen. Wireless Apple AirPods
Grab these wireless Apple AirPods while they're available for this rare low price. They come with a portable charging case for up to 30 hours of listening time, whether you're enjoying music, a podcast, or a video. Utilize Siri to complete tasks like getting directions or making phone calls.
33% Off These Fuzzy Socks That Feel Like Clouds
These socks live up to their name — they feel like wearing clouds. The luxurious socks are made from fuzzy polyester for comfort and warmth. And they'll fit most people without issue. Pick from a few colors and patterns in the listing.
42% Off This Set Of Makeup Sponges
These makeup sponges are perfect for applying and blending BB cream, foundation, concealer, and other liquid or powder products. Use them wet or dry as you see fit. The sponges are latex-free, teardrop-shaped, and washable.
33% Off This Smoothing & Exfoliating Body Scrub
Invigorate, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin with this multipurpose coconut and coffee scrub and wash. Made with arabica coffee to refresh skin with a radiant glow, along with coconut oil to infuse moisture, this not only cleans and hydrates while you wash — the delicious scent is also an excellent way to kick start your day.
27% Off These Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes
These makeup wipes by Neutrogena are a massive fan-favorite, with a 4.8-star rating after over 111,000 shoppers weighed in. They're plant-based and compostable, and feature a formula with three emollients that dissolve makeup, capture oil, dirt, and sunscreen, and lift them all away with ease. This is a two-pack with 25 cloths each.
21% Off This Shapewear Bodysuit With A Thong Bottom
This shaping bodysuit works well under dresses, fitted tops, and more. It has a thong design and is made with 22% spandex for plenty of support. The material is soft, breathable, and made for all-day wear.
57% Off This 6-Pack Of Storage Bags
Each one of these foldable storage bags can hold up to two king-size comforters, making them a spacious option for linens and clothes. They're made from non-woven fabric and boast sturdy side handles and double zippers for a secure closure.
39% Off These Under-Bed Storage Containers With Reinforced Handles
Make use of the space under your bed with these low-profile storage bags that come four to a pack. Made from breathable, three-layer fabric, they have reinforced handles on all sides and windows on top that make it easy to spot what's inside.