The 60 Most Useful, Bougie Things We Found On Amazon Under $25

Hotel counters, shared bathrooms, and travel bags aren’t exactly known for being pristine examples of personal hygiene, which is what makes this compact UV toothbrush sanitizer a smart addition to your travel routine. Designed to hold both manual toothbrushes as well as most electric brush heads, the case uses built-in UV light to run an automatic sanitizing cycle when closed, then shuts off on its own after a few minutes. Plus, it’s battery-operated and lightweight, so you can easily slip it into your suitcase, gym bag, or dresser drawer without taking up too much space.