The 65 Weirdest, Most Useful Things You Never Knew Existed
They may look strange, but just wait until you try them.
If motherhood (and, honestly, just being a human) has taught us anything, it’s that the strangest little inventions are often the ones that actually make a difference. Here, you’ll find useful items that solve oddly specific problems you didn’t even realize you’d been tolerating for years. Scroll through for hidden gem products that may leave you mildly confused and then deeply grateful.
01A Genius LED Keyhole Light With An Automatic Sensor
It might seem simple, but this keyhole light is actually pretty genius. It features an infrared sensor and a bright LED light so you can see what you’re doing. The automatic sensor turns on and off based on a person’s movement. It comes with double-sided adhesive tape that makes installation easy — you’ll just need one AA battery.
02Pocket Scrunchies With A Hidden Compartment
If you find yourself wishing you had a tiny pocket on you at all times, you can achieve that with this three-pack of pocket scrunchies — all while holding your hair back. They’re made with plush velvet and finished with a discreet zipper pocket tucked right into the band. The hidden compartment is roomy enough for small must-haves like folded cash, a key, or tiny accessories, all while keeping the scrunchie looking like a normal hair tie.
03Towel Tablets That Can Be Used Multiple Times
Since this pack of 10 towel tablets takes up practically no space at all, throw them in the trunk of your car for emergencies or bring them along on your next camping trip. Each tablet expands into a full-size towel, and each is individually sealed. The fabric is disposable-friendly yet durable enough for multiple uses.
04A Phone Wallet Stand That’s MagSafe-Compatible
This phone wallet stand holds up to five cards with dedicated slots plus a clear window for your ID. The built-in RFID blocking lining adds a layer of protection against unauthorized scanning. A standout twist is the adjustable stand hinge that lets you lean your phone back at multiple angles when propped up. The magnetic ring is calibrated for strong attachment to MagSafe-compatible iPhones and cases.
05A Car Disco Light That Changes Colors With The Music
This tiny disco light turns your car into a colorful party zone. It features multicolor lights that rotate and change with the beat of your music, making it ideal for car rides or small rooms. The sound-activated function keeps the lights in sync with songs, which you’ll love just as much as your kids.
06A Hooded Travel Pillow With Loads Of Extras
This hooded travel pillow brings a lot of thoughtful design to the table, starting with its extra-large hood that adds a built-in layer of privacy without needing an extra eye mask. The memory foam core is shaped for head and neck alignment, and it keeps its form thanks to a slow-rebound construction. It comes with a skin-friendly, removable cover that has an adjustable closure for a customized fit.
07Taper Candle Grippers With A Barely-There Look
You probably didn’t know these taper candle grippers existed, but they do, and they’re super helpful in preventing candles from tipping over. They come in a pack of 12, and they’re made from elastic silicone and designed to hug standard taper candles with a low-profile, barely-there look. The flexible shape works with a range of candle bases, and they’re easy to rinse off.
08LED Sensor Night-Lights In 23 Design Options
You basically get to choose your own adventure with this two-pack of LED sensor night lights, because there are 23 very different and very cool designs to select from. The night light boasts a dusk‑to‑dawn sensor that senses ambient light and responds accordingly. A brightness slider lets you dial in anything from a whisper‑soft glow to a more noticeable light. Reviewers have given them an impressive overall score of 4.7 stars.
09An Aromatic Diffuser Necklace That Comes On A 24-Inch Chain
This diffuser necklace is a charming mix of style and aromatherapy. The small lotus flower pendant sits on a 24-inch snake chain, paired with seven lava rock stones that add a subtle, earthy vibe. Simply open the locket when you want to switch out a rock, and add one to three drops of your favorite essential oil.
10Washing Machine Foot Pads That Reduce Vibration During Cycles
After you install this four-pack of washing machine foot pads, you’ll notice a difference. These heavy‑duty rubber pads really help absorb shock and reduce vibration during spin cycles. They grip well on tile and laminate and help stop the machine from “walking” across the floor. Installation is effortless — just slide them under each foot.
11Portable LED Lights With Adjustable Brightness Levels
If your backyard could use some ambient lighting, check out this five-pack of portable LED lights. The touch‑activated LEDs cast a warm glow with adjustable brightness levels. Each piece docks into a charging base that can charge two of the lamps before needing to be recharged itself. You can spread the lights out or stack them.
12An Adorable Animal Razor Holder That Sticks To A Shower Wall
This adorable sloth razor holder adds a fun touch to a bathroom while keeping your razor stored and easy to reach. The silicone self‑adhesive backing made installation a breeze. It’s not only practical but also a sweet little decorative accent that comes in different animal options, including a penguin, cat, and dog.
13A Clever Toilet Paper Spray That Works As A Wet Wipe Alternative
Change your bathroom routine for the better with this toilet paper spray. This clever spray turns ordinary toilet paper into a flushable wet wipe alternative, giving a much cleaner feel without relying on traditional wet wipes that can clog plumbing or harm the environment. The formula feels gentle and soothing — a mix of plant-based ingredients like aloe, coconut, and apricot oils — and it’s pH balanced for sensitive skin.
14Stretchy Elastic Shoe Laces That Turn Any Shoe Into A Slip-On
If you’re tired of constantly tying and retying shoes, these elastic shoe laces are a lifesaver. Backed by over 66,000 five-star reviews, these stretchy, no-tie laces turn any sneaker into a slip-on, fitting both kids and adults. The locking system keeps them snug all day, and you can trim them to size. Once you try them, old-school laces feel like a hassle.
15A Car Seat Pocket Organizer That Noticeably Reduces Clutter
You’ll be surprised at how well this PU leather car seat side pocket organizer noticeably reduces clutter. It’s just the right size for holding a phone, registration, key, notepad, and a few small items without taking up too much space. They’re also a breeze to install. As one reviewer wrote, “These are stylish, sturdy, and come with an incredible piece of mounting tape that guarantees the pouch is not going to keep falling off.”
16An LED Handbag Light That Automatically Turns Off
This sensor-activated LED handbag light switches on automatically when you reach in, so you no longer have to fumble in the dark for keys, your phone, or lip balm, whatever. The light clips onto a bag, and when it’s on, it stays on for 15 seconds before switching off. Its compact size barely takes up space, yet the glow is impressively bright.
17Volumizing Hair Clips That Require Minimal Effort
Give your hair some serious volume with minimal effort when you use these hair clips. The clips are designed with a curved shape that lifts roots without slipping, making them ideal for adding bounce to curls or keeping thick hair in place. The set comes with 10 clips, so you can section hair easily or style in layers.
18A Heated Eyelash Curler That Gives A Long-Lasting Lift
This heated eyelash curler gives your lashes a natural, long-lasting lift in just seconds. With two adjustable temperature settings, you can customize the curl to your lash type without tugging or pinching. Its compact, travel-size design fits easily in your bag, and USB-C recharge makes it simple to power up anywhere.
19A Quick-Drying Loofah Bath Mat With A Nonslip Backing
The loofah‑style textured surface of this bath mat is so comfortable to stand on, and it even provides gentle massage‑like support while showering. The PVC material drains water quickly and dries fast, helping prevent puddles and mildew growth. The nonslip backing stays put on wet tub surfaces. It comes in three colors and five sizes.
20A Mushroom-Style Clip-On Night Light With Multi-Color LEDs
Mushrooms are so in right now, and so is this Shroommate clip-on light. With multi-color LEDs, this lamp can brighten up a dorm desk, clip onto a bed headboard, or serve as a night light in a kid’s room. The clip is adjustable, making it easy to attach to different surfaces, and the included adapter keeps it powered.
21Eyeshadow Shields That Come In A Generous Pack Of 120
Well, aren’t these little eyeshadow shields clever and helpful? These half-moon-shaped shields help create clean, crisp edges when doing winged eyeliner or detailed eyeshadow looks, and they really do help catch fallout so you don’t end up with smudges under your eyes. The pads are made from soft, lint‑free material that feels gentle on the skin, and they come in a 120-pack, all individually wrapped.
22A Silicone Flower Arranging Grid That Keeps Stems Spaced Out
If perfection is a thing you like to try to achieve with your flower arrangements, check out this flower arranging grid that’ll get you there. The reusable silicone grid stretches right over the rim of a vase and grips onto glass without slipping around, giving flowers their own little sections and keeping them spaced out. It’s designed to fit vase openings from 5 to 8 inches, working with everything from everyday cylinders to wider statement pieces.
23A Lightweight Mini Steam Iron That Effortlessly Removes Wrinkles
For its small size, this mini steam iron performs impressively well. The dual‑voltage feature makes it ideal for international travel, and the non‑stick soleplate glides smoothly over fabric without snagging. It heats up quickly and effortlessly removes wrinkles. Its lightweight, portable design also means it fits easily in luggage.
24An Endoscope Camera That Gives You A Real-Time Inspection Experience
Designed with a plug-in connection to your phone, this endoscope camera gives you a real-time inspection experience. The long 16.5-foot semi‑rigid cable reaches deep into tight spaces without flopping around, and the adjustable LED lights help illuminate dark areas clearly — ideal for plumbing, automotive, or HVAC inspections. The camera connects directly to both Android and iPhone devices (just make sure your phone supports OTG or use the correct adapter).
25Earring Lifter Backs That Keep Earlobes From Drooping
These earring lifter backs make a noticeable difference with heavier earrings. They provide a secure, comfortable fit that keeps earrings from drooping down or pulling on the earlobe — perfect for all‑day wear without irritation or discomfort. The set of eight is ideal if you struggle with sagging ears or want your earrings to sit a little better.
26A Stitch Gun For No-Stress Clothing Fixes
This stitch gun is a smart little tool for fast, no-stress clothing fixes when sewing isn’t an option. With six included needles and 2,000 fasteners in black and white, you’re set up for everything from hemming pants to securing patches and tags. The fine needle creates discreet stitches on a range of fabrics, including cotton, denim, and blends.
27A Useful Mouthwash Dispenser That Gives Kids Some Independence
This useful mouthwash dispenser is great for the whole family, especially for kids to get their own mouthwash independently. The wall‑mounted design helps free up counter space, and the magnetic cups keep them secure. It holds a good amount of mouthwash and offers three adjustable dispensing levels.
28A Soft Ear Piercing Pillow Designed For Side Sleepers
You’ll wonder how you ever slept without this soft cotton ear piercing pillow if you’re a side sleeper with sore, sensitive, or newly pierced ears. The O-shaped design features a perfectly placed ear hole, so your ear isn’t smashed into the pillow all night. That means less pressure, less irritation, and fewer disruptive wake-ups. You can buy it in over 30 colors and designs.
29Shower Curtain Weights That Solve An Everyday Problem
This set of eight shower curtain weights is a small accessory that solves an annoying everyday problem. The magnetic weights are heavy‑duty, helping to keep the curtain liner from billowing or flapping during a shower. The silicone coating protects the curtain and tub from scratches and resists rust, which is necessary for a wet bathroom environment.
30A Clever Laptop Sleeve That Sticks Without Leaving Residue
This clever laptop sleeve consists of a stick-on pouch that uses industrial-grade 3M adhesive and stays firmly attached without leaving residue. The three expandable pockets are perfect for holding a mouse, external hard drive, cables, and more, keeping your gear handy and your workspace clutter-free. Choose from three colors.
31A Ceramic Incense Holder, Perfect For Palo Santo Sticks Or Sage
With a sacred mini tabletop chiminea vibe, this ceramic incense holder is perfect for burning palo santo sticks or sage without making a mess. It catches ash beautifully and feels sturdy under heat, and it always looks ready to reset the energy in a room. You can buy it in 12 cool design options.
32An Anti-Theft Bra Wallet That Secretly Holds Your Cards & Cash
If you’re the type who always worries about where your credit cards and cash are when you’re traveling (or wrangling kids through a crowded theme park), this anti-theft bra wallet is one of those genius finds. This low-profile pouch slips right into your bra and stays hidden under clothing, giving you a secure place to stash small valuables without lugging around a bulky bag. Crafted from nylon Lycra, it has a snap button closure and is comfortable to wear.
33Toilet Sprays That Are Sized For Travel
If you dread public bathrooms or shared restrooms, this travel-size five-pack of Poo-Pourri toilet sprays is a game-changer. The TSA-approved 0.34-ounce bottles fit in a purse or carry-on, and the five fresh scents — from citrus to lavender peppermint — actually work to trap odors before they escape the bowl, thanks to its plant-based formula.
34An Exfoliating Lip Serum That’s Also Subtly Hydrating
You might be skeptical about a lip serum doing what a sticky sugar scrub can’t, but this one genuinely works. The PHA 5% exfoliating formula feels lightweight on your lips, and after a few nights of using it before bed, you’ll notice that flaky skin starts to disappear without irritation. It’s subtly hydrating, too, so your lips look smoother and softer by morning.
35A Frizz Tamer Wand That Smooths While Adding Shine
This little Garnier Fructis frizz tamer wand is the hero you need during those moments when your hair has a mind of its own. It glides over your strands like a dream, smoothing frizz and baby hairs without making your hair feel greasy. The lightweight formula with argan oil adds a shine. Right now, it’s got a collective score of 4.5 stars.
36Sweat-Absorbing Hat Liners For Your Favorite Caps
If you hate sweat ruining your favorite golf hat, this three-pack of hat liners is exactly what you need. They wick moisture, prevent stains and odors, and are so thin you barely notice them. Made in the USA and easy to use, they keep your hats looking fresh no matter how hot it gets. “I now don’t have to worry about the sweat stains. These also prevent sweat from dripping down [your] brow, down your face, and onto your sunglasses,” wrote one reviewer.
37A 3-Pack Of Sensory Journals, Each With 160 Pages
You’ll love these sensory journals because they make writing feel unexpectedly soothing. The notebooks come with a tactile, interactive cover and embossed patterns that invite you to run your fingers over them while you think. The ruled pages give 160 pages for journaling, lists, or brain dumps, and having three journals means you can switch between moods or share with kids.
38A Portable Bidet That Cuts Down On Toilet Paper Use
Say hello to this portable bidet. With this helpful little gadget, you fill, squeeze, and enjoy a gentle, refreshing water cleanse that leaves you feeling way fresher than toilet paper alone ever could. It’s lightweight, easy to pack, and cuts down on toilet paper use, making it perfect for home or on the go. It’s also backed by over 17,000 five-star reviews.
39Microcrystal Blemish Patches That Work Deep Under The Surface
If you’re tired of deep pimples that just won’t quit, these microcrystal blemish patches might be a game‑changer for you. They’re easy to apply and stay put overnight, letting salicylic acid, tea tree, and niacinamide work deep under the surface instead of just on top. Many people notice less redness and swelling by morning and appreciate that you don’t have to pick at your zit.
40A Blinged Out Camera Lens Cover For iPhone 14 Through 17
You might think your iPhone camera is already tough enough, but this camera cover for iPhone 14 through 17 makes you realize how easy it is to add extra peace of mind — and a little glam. This bling‑style protector doesn’t just sparkle in the sun; it’s made with 9H tempered glass and a metal frame that helps guard against scratches, dust, and everyday use.
41A Nose Contour & Highlight Pen In 4 Shade Options
If you’re constantly trying to elevate your contour game without lugging around a ton of products, this little nose contour and highlight pen might just become your new everyday BFF. The slim, dual‑ended design makes it simple to define and highlight your nose with precision — you don’t need to be a makeup pro to create subtle dimension. You have four shades to choose from.
42A Stunning Ice Bucket Mold That Adds A Creative Touch To A Party
Instantly upgrade your party setup with this stunning ice bucket mold. The clear design lets you freeze fruit, flowers, or herbs right into the ice, turning ordinary cubes into a beautiful centerpiece. It keeps your wine perfectly chilled while adding a creative touch to the table. BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and easy to use, it’s ideal for weddings, celebrations, or just a fun night with friends.
43Smooth-Gliding Nail Art Pens That Turn Nails Into A Mini Canvas
You’ll love how this 12‑color set of nail art pens turns your nails into a mini canvas. The pens glide smoothly, letting you create all types of tiny designs without struggling with messy polish. The fine tips make detailing easy, and cleanup is simple with a quick swipe of alcohol. Shake, press, and go — the colors are vibrant, and layering them is a breeze.
44A Compact LED Motion-Activated Light That’s Easy To Mount
If you’ve ever dreaded sticking your hand into a dark mailbox, this LED motion‑activated light is a game‑changer. The sensor kicks on as soon as you open the door, lighting up the interior so you can see exactly what’s in there. It’s easy to install with the magnetic mount and tape, and the compact design doesn’t crowd your space.
45A Serum With Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramides That’s Fun To Apply
This pink collagen bubble serum is lightweight and feels fun to use while giving your skin a boost. The airy bubbles quickly soak in — perfect to wear under makeup or on its own. The blend of PDRN and low-molecular collagen helps your skin look more radiant and plump over time, while hyaluronic acid and ceramides keep moisture locked in for hours.
46A Magnetic Door Chime That Doesn’t Require Any Drilling
If you prefer to skip the smart doorbells for something less expensive but highly effective, take a look at this magnetic door chime. The sound of the chime is subtle, not obnoxious, but loud enough that you don’t miss your kid sneaking out or a package delivery. The beechwood finish naturally warms up your entry, and because it attaches magnetically, you don’t have to drill holes.
47Flat Hair Clips For All Hair Types
These flat hair clips make styling your hair so much easier. You get eight clips in large rectangle shapes that hold thick or thin hair securely without slipping. They sit flat against your head, so you don’t have to worry about pinching or awkward bumps when leaning back or driving. Choose from various packs of mostly neutral colors.
48A Magnetic Coffee Pod Holder That Sticks Right To Your Fridge
This clever magnetic coffee pod holder sticks right to your fridge with strong magnets, freeing up counter space and keeping your Nespresso Vertuo capsules in view and easy to grab. With room for up to around 20 pods and a sleek, unobtrusive design, the pods slide in and out effortlessly, which makes brewing your favorite flavor feel even smoother.
49A Satin-Lined Beanie That Helps Prevent Frizz
The smooth interior of this satin-lined beanie helps keep your hair from getting frizzy, flattened, or tangled. The knit acrylic exterior looks like a classic slouchy winter hat, and it stretches easily without feeling loose, covers your ears, and adds just enough warmth to make it your new cold-weather grab-and-go favorite. Choose from nine colors.
50A Raised Shower Steamer Tray That Helps Prolong Their Life
Instead of letting your shower steamers slide into a puddle, try this shower steamer tray that hangs on the wall. You get a big, grippy suction cup that keeps it in place, even when your shower turns into a full-on steam room. The raised design helps your steamers dissolve more slowly, so the scent hangs in the air longer.
51An Electric Shoe Dryer That Works Its Magic Overnight
If you’re tired of soggy sneakers, stinky boots, or damp ski gear, this electric shoe dryer might be your new everyday hero. All you have to do is plug it in, set one of the three available timers, and let it quietly warm and dry your shoes overnight. It fits lots of different footwear and helps cut down on odor, too. Just know it isn’t instant dry-air: give it time to work its magic, especially on very wet pairs.
52Magnetic Color-Changing Shower Lights With A Handy Remote
With 15 RGBW color options, this two-pack of shower lights gives you plenty of dimmable color-changing options. The magnetic lights come with a handy remote that lets you adjust brightness, set timers, or cycle through colors. Waterproof and wireless with rechargeable batteries, these lights can go from the shower to a closet.
53A Simple Door Silencer That Turns Slams Into Silent Closures
If you find yourself tiptoeing around the house trying not to wake your kids, then this door silencer is for you. It’s a simple padded cover that fits over your door latch to soften that jarring click and slam. It’s easy to install and also helps prevent doors from accidentally locking. For anyone with a light sleeper at home, this little 3-pack is pure magic.
54A Peel‑Off Lip Stain That Actually Stays On All Day
You’ll be surprised at how much staying power you get from this peel‑off lip stain. It goes on easily, dries quickly, and then you gently peel it off to reveal a long‑lasting, waterproof tint that really does stay put through eating and drinking. The formula feels comfortable rather than sticky and even keeps lips hydrated thanks to natural, paraben‑free ingredients. Choose from six colors.
55An Adorable Chenille Hand Towel That’s Sure To Encourage Handwashing
It’s hard not to be obsessed with this adorable chenille hand towel. Made of soft, plush microfiber, the towel feels gentle on your skin while absorbing water. It’s cute enough to hang by your sink and machine‑washes easily —and it might even encourage your kids to wash their hands. Choose from a dog or a bunny in various colors.
56Gel Elbow Rests That Help Relieve Pressure During Long Computer Sessions
For anyone who spends far too much time at their desk, these gel elbow and wrist support pads can make your time there more comfortable. The soft gel conforms to your arm and helps relieve pressure when you’re leaning into long computer sessions. You’ll notice your forearms don’t fatigue as fast, and the cool‑touch gel surface stays pleasant even after a full workday.
57A Mini Ceramic Tea Pot Set With A Built-In Infuser
The little pot and two cups in this mini ceramic tea pot set are so cute and perfect for tea any time, and the built‑in infuser makes brewing loose leaf simpler than you might expect. The carrying bag keeps everything together on the go, which feels way fancier than your usual travel mug. Choose from three colors.
58An All-Purpose Scrub Brush That’s A Handy Cleaning Sidekick
This all-purpose scrub brush is a surprisingly handy sidekick. The ergonomic handle fits comfortably in your hand, even when it’s soaked, and the stiff sponge bristles tackle soap scum, grime, and mineral build‑up without scratching your surfaces. It’s reusable and easy to hang up when you’re done, so it actually gets used instead of just sitting in a drawer.
59Silicone Drink Charms That Prevent Mix-Ups At Parties
Add these silicone drink charms to a glass during a party as a way to prevent lost drinks and mix-ups. They’re bright, fun, and seriously helpful when you’ve got a crowd. You just slip them onto cans, wine glasses, or tumblers, and suddenly everyone knows which drink is theirs. They’re also simple to clean and durable, so you can reuse them again and again.
60A Magnetic Bobby Pin Holder That’ll Corral Your Rogue Pins
This magnetic bobby pin holder changes how you keep your hair accessories organized. The magnetic surface is stronger than you’d expect, so your pins, clips, and even paper clips stay right where you put them. It’s sleek enough to sit on your vanity and small enough to throw in your travel bag if you’re jetting off for the weekend.
61An Anti-Fog Shower Mirror That Sticks To The Wall
This anti-fog shaving mirror sticks right to your shower wall, making the morning routine a little easier. The fogless surface actually works, even when the steam is thick. The swivel design lets you adjust the angle so you see exactly what you need, and the two built-in razor holders are handy for keeping everything organized.
62A Closet Valet Rod That Doesn’t Take Up Closet Space
This closet valet rod installs in minutes with basic tools and pulls out smoothly so you can hang tomorrow’s outfit or wet laundry. When it isn’t in use, it tucks away without taking up any closet space. It’s sturdy enough for multiple garments, and you’ll love how much easier it makes outfit planning and closet organization.
63Foldable Purse Hangers That Keep Bags Of Floors
This set of two foldable purse hangers makes keeping your bag off grimy restaurant floors effortless — and honestly, kind of fun. They’re sleek and easily fit inside a purse, so you always have one on hand when you’re out with the kids or grabbing a drink with friends. When you unfold them and fix them to the edge of a table, your bag stays clean, accessible, and out of everyone’s way.
64A Hydration Caddy With 16 Adjustable Compartments
This hydration caddy turns your cluttered cabinet into an actual hydration station you’ll want to use every day. With 16 adjustable compartments, you finally see all your drink mixes, electrolyte powders, and flavor drops at a glance. The two‑tier design and clear bins keep everything visible and easy to grab, and the built‑in handle lets you easily carry it from the pantry to the counter.
65A Flower Book Light You Can Wear Around Your Neck
Whether you’re curled up with a book or knitting that third winter scarf, the adjustable three-color lighting and dimming settings on this flower book light let you dial in just the right glow without straining your eyes or waking your partner. The USB-C rechargeable battery is super convenient, and a 360-degree flexible gooseneck lets you wear it around your neck.