The 65 Weirdest, Most Useful Things You Never Knew Existed

If you hate sweat ruining your favorite golf hat, this three-pack of hat liners is exactly what you need. They wick moisture, prevent stains and odors, and are so thin you barely notice them. Made in the USA and easy to use, they keep your hats looking fresh no matter how hot it gets. “I now don’t have to worry about the sweat stains. These also prevent sweat from dripping down [your] brow, down your face, and onto your sunglasses,” wrote one reviewer.