12 Pet Products Scary Mommy Editors Want From The Amazon Pet Days Sale

As someone who grew up with every kind of pet, from your standard dogs and cats to horses, chickens, cows, and even, once, a raccoon, I have used my fair share of pet products in this life. Like any product category, there are things that are 100% worth your money and many more that are not. This week is Amazon’s Pet Days Sale — it runs May 11 through May 15 — and there are countless deals and rollbacks on everything you might need, from litter and kibble in bulk to doggy life jackets and massive chicken coop kits (for real).

Amazon has a complete list of every brand offering discounts right now, but here are the picks I’m eyeing and products I’d recommend.

01 An Indestructible Crate Bed K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Armored Padded Dog Crate Bed $165 $140.25 See on Amazon Sale My dog turns into a velociraptor at night — she has been known to shred and eat dog beds and blankets in the blink of an eye, which is incredibly dangerous for her. But still, I felt terrible with her just sleeping on the plastic tray that came with her dog crate. Thank goodness I came across this brand, which makes chew- and rip-proof padded beds that slide right into the crate’s bottom. We’ve had ours for five years and it looks and smells brand new. You can hose it off and vacuum it to clean. I can’t recommend it enough.

02 A Backseat Extender For Your Big Dog, Small Car Situation Prozar Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat $35.99 $29.03 See on Amazon Sale I have a 90-pound dog and a not-so-spacious sedan, so her rides to the vet and the dog park were not the comfiest. Plus, I always worried about her getting the anxious poops or scratching the leather on my seats (both have happened). This car seat extender is solid enough to support her with no problem, and it protects my car from any pup-related scratches or stains. It lives in my trunk now.

03 A Litter Mat With Insanely Good Reviews GORILLA GRIP Cat Litter Box Mat $32.99 $26.99 See on Amazon Sale Cat litter outside the box is every kitty owner’s arch nemesis. With a 4.5-star rating and more than 50,000 reviews on Amazon, this mat seems to be the solution honestly. The mesh coils grab and trap litter so it doesn’t scatter onto the floor, and the textured backing holds the mat and litter box in place.

04 A Grooming Vacuum (Genius) AIRROBO Dog Grooming Vacuum $97.99 $77.96 See on Amazon Sale We’ve probably all seen the videos of people online vacuuming their dogs (and even the occasional cat) instead of brushing and having the clean up all the loose hair. Well, this grooming vacuum includes attachments to clip, deshed, and even grind your pet’s nails and suck up the dust.

05 A Mini Pet Cam, For The Pet Tech-Curious Furbo Mini Pet Camera $40 $20 See on Amazon 50% off If you’ve been interested in trying out a pet cam to watch your fur child during the day, Furbo’s mini cams are half off right now during the Amazon Pet Days sale. The price doesn’t include the subscription, but it’s a low-cost cam to keep an eye on things at home, if you’ve been considering it.

06 A Waterproof Couch Blanket To Keep Pet Hair OFF gogobunny 3X Stronger Waterproof Pet Blanket $21.99 $19.79 See on Amazon Sale Love our pets, hate their hair on the furniture. This waterproof, scratch-proof couch blanket is on sale right now and caught my eye because it comes in so many sizes and shapes for any configuration of couch. This is such a great price for a blanket to easily toss on your dog’s favorite spot and then be able to easily launder it instead of vacuuming or washing the damn cushion covers.

07 Cheese Puffs For Dogs Dogsee Yak Cheese Himalayan Dog Chews $24.99 $19.12 See on Amazon Sale If you haven’t given your pup one of these Himalayan yak cheese chews, you should. They are pretty hard and durable so they take a while to chew on and keep pups busy, but if you microwave them, they puff up almost like a massive Cheeto. Sales like this are the best time to stock up on the fancy treats and entertainment your dog needs, and these are in my cart already.

08 Your Pet’s Flea & Tick Prevention Frontline Plus for Dogs Medium Dog (23-44 pounds) Flea and Tick Treatment, 6 Doses $74.98 $55.87 See on Amazon Sale Um, yes, hello, I was unaware I could get my pet’s preventive meds on Amazon! Frontline is running 25% sales on their dog and cat products alike right now, so if that’s your usual brand, might as well grab a few for the rest of the year.

09 A Salmon Oil Additive For Skin & Coat Health Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Omega-3 Blend Pollock + Salmon Oil for Dogs and Cats $36.97 $27.72 See on Amazon Sale I've been adding salmon oil to my dog's food for a little over a year now, and it has made such a difference in her coat. She used to be a dandruff-y mess, and a little Googling revealed that apparently dogs' skin doesn't produce natural oils like ours does. They need a little help in that area. I've used this brand and others and liked them all, but Zesty Paws is 25% off right now and has 4.5 stars with almost 70,000 reviews.

10 A Smell & Stain Remover That Really Works Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Stain & Strong Odor Eliminator $23.99 $19.13 See on Amazon Sale I've been using a bottle of this stuff for years; it lasts FOREVER. This is the stain remover we used on couches and rugs when we had a baby and puppy in the house at the same time, and I’m not sure what to say other than that it just straight up works. I don't love the scent of it, but whatever's in here prevents your upholstery from smelling like old pee for weeks after an accident, so I'll live.

11 A Deal For Senior Dog Owners Nutramax Dasuquin Joint Health Supplement for Large Senior Dogs $65.99 $52.79 See on Amazon Sale When our senior dog developed severe arthritis, our vet recommended we start giving her Dasuquin chews with her food each day to help support her joints as much as possible. If you’re in a similar boat, you know how pricey they can get, so snag them now while they’re $13 off.

12 A Chicken Coop To Begin Your Homesteading Dreams CAMMOO Metal Chicken Coop with Run $249.99 $199.98 See on Amazon Sale If you’ve been thinking about keeping backyard chickens or ducks, now is the time to look for deals on coops and enclosures apparently. This chicken run is 19.7 x 9.8 x 6.6ft, meaning it’s tall enough to walk through and large enough for quite the flock. The sides are an all-weather polymer mesh, and you will need to predator-proof the coop by adding a floor, but I think this would give you a nice starting frame to work from. Be sure to add a place for your chickens to lay eggs and roost!

We love our pets, and we love a good deal. This week, we can have both.