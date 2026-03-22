60 Weird Things You Didn't Know About That Make Life Way Less Stressful
Life’s little annoyances have met their match.
Life is stressful enough without fighting your junk drawer, untangling charging cables, or losing things underneath the furniture. But don’t worry, the solutions to those problems and many more don’t have to be an entire life overhaul. Sometimes it’s the smallest things — ways to freshen up your makeup or skin care on the go, or hacks to make yourself more comfortable literally anywhere — that pack the biggest punch. Here are our favorite weird things you didn’t know about that make everyday stressors a thing of the past.
01A Spacious Medicine Organizer That Makes It Easy To Find Everything
The only thing worse than not feeling well is not feeling well and not being able to find the medicine you need. That’s where this roomy yet portable organizer comes in. It has a three-tier design that fits everything from pills to Band-Aids to creams of all types. Plus, the top two tiers are clear so you can see what’s inside and grab it quickly.
02On-The-Go Toothbrushes Preloaded With Toothpaste
Keep your teeth clean and your mouth fresh whether you’re at home, at work, or even boarding a flight with these three-in-one flossers. Not only does each one have a standard flosser, it also features a tiny brush with toothpaste-coated bristles. When you’re done brushing, remove the the brush head to reveal a pick for prying out any tricky buildup.
03An Electric Spin Scrubber With An Extra-Long Handle
This electric spin scrubber makes cleaning so much easier and way less stressful. It has an extra-long, adjustable handle so you don’t have to get down and dirty to get your floors clean. It even comes with eight different head attachments designed to clean everything from floors to your toilet to your stainless steel appliances.
04An Egg Peeler That Removes The Shell In Seconds
If you love a hard- or soft-boiled egg but hate the tedious process of removing the shell, check out this egg peeler. Designed with ease in mind, the peeler creates a crack in the shell and slips underneath it to separate it from the egg so you’re ready to eat in seconds. On the opposite end, there’s a ridged paddle perfect for creating even slices once it’s all peeled.
05 A Mug Warmer So Your Morning Brew Is Always The Perfect Temperature
If you want to keep your morning caffeine kick perfectly warm no matter how long it takes you to drink it (who doesn’t?), this mug warmer is for you. It has four temperature settings, keeping your mug and everything in it anywhere from 131 to 176 degrees Fahnrenheit — warm but still drinkable. It even had timer options. It even comes with a programmable auto-shutoff feature, too.
06A Fabric Defuzzer To Make Clothes Look Good As New
Stop stressing about having to replace fuzzy, pilling sweaters every season and grab one of these fabric shavers instead. The honeycomb mesh surface has three settings depending on the type of fabric, allowing you to tackle anything from cotton to wool to synthetics. It even works on your furniture, too.
07A Sturdy Greeting Card Organizer With Tabs For Effortless Sorting
Eliminate the stress of running to the store the morning of an event to grab a card with this organizer box, which lets you store tons of spare stationery. It has pre-labeled sections for everything from holidays to birthdays to welcoming a new baby, so you can grab exactly what you need with plenty of time to write a nice message inside.
08Compressed Cotton Sheets That Expand To The Size Of A Hand Towel
Even though these compressed towels are the size of a quarter, all you have to do is add water and they expand to an 8.7-inch-by-8.7-inch square. These cotton sheets are perfect for washing your face or body while you’re camping, picnicking, at the office, at the airport — you name it.
09A Stick-On Laptop Pouch To Easily Hold Accessories
This adhesive silicone sleeve attachment secures to the top of your laptop, giving you three pockets to hold your phone, chargers, and other accessories. This way, your hands aren’t totally full while you’re walking around. It’s ultra slim and lightweight, and made with a tear-resistant fabric that’s durable and chic.
10Reusable Lint Rollers That Refresh Fabrics At Home & On The Go
These reusable lint rollers are the easiest way to refresh your clothing and furniture, so you can strut on the scene rather than hide behind a pet fur-covered shirt. The best part is that these rollers are reusable; simply rinse them off with water and wait for them to dry. Once they’re sticky again, they’re ready to go.
11Silicone Cable Protectors That Prevent The Ends From Breaking
These silicone cable protectors wrap around the ends of your chargers and wires, preventing cords from breaking and fraying to help extend the life of your devices. They come in a bunch of colors so they can also be used to easily identify different wires. And thanks to the flexible design, they won’t prevent your cords from bending and flexing as needed.
12A Retractable Clothesline To Easily Hang Clothes To Dry
This retractable clothesline is a perfect addition to your space if you’re always hang drying clothes on your shower curtain rod or over the back of a chair. You can install it anywhere convenient since it extends to 15.1 feet in length. Just pull it out when you need it and then watch it retract back into the base when you don’t.
13A Foldable Sink Cover That Adds Counter Space While You’re Getting Ready
You’ll never believe how useful this folding sink topper is. Not only does it cover your sink to expand your workspace while you’re getting ready, but the holes in the design mean it can double as a scrub-top cleaner for all your makeup brushes. (We love a two-in-one tool.) The best part? It won’t obstruct the faucet.
14Bed Sheet Organizers That Completely Transform Your Linen Collection
If making the bed is a chore you totally dread because your linen closet is a mess of balled-up sheets, these organizers are going to totally change your life. Each one can hold a full sheet set, but the best part is the label area. This way, you can denote the size of the sheets inside so you always know which one to reach for.
15A Book-Shaped Cable Management Box To Hide Tangled Wires
Clutter can be such a stress inducer around the house, so hide your mess in style with this cable management box that looks like a gorgeous stack of coffee table books. You can place it on a bookshelf, on your entertainment center, or on a side table, hiding your power strips and extension cords so they’re still useful but out of sight and out of mind.
16An Electric Jar Opener That Makes Quick Work Of Tough Lids
If opening the jar is the hardest part about making yourself a snack, this electric jar opener makes it a total breeze. Simply secure it on top of the jar, press the button, and let the high-torque action open pressure-sealed jar lids in seconds. It fits a range of lid sizes up to 3.5 inches wide.
17Protective Washing Machine Bags To Keep Your Shoes Looking New
Did you know you can clean most sneakers in the washing machine? Well, if you didn’t, these specially designed bags are here to show you the light. They’re made with fluffy microfiber that helps clean your shoes 360 degrees around, so when they’re done, they’re as shiny as the day you got them.
18Meat Claws That Easily Shred Chicken & Pull Pork
Do not sleep on these meat claws — they make shredding chicken, pulling pork, and lifting hot items right off the grill so much easier than doing it with forks. They’re heat resistant and boast nonslip grips, so they do the hard work for you while elevating your fingers away from high temperatures.
19A Steam-Cleaner Gadget That Makes Your Microwave Shine Again
Scrubbing your microwave is such a drag, but this steam cleaner does the job for you so all you have to do is wipe it down and your microwave is sparkling. Simply fill the body of this little figurine with vinegar and water, then run the microwave for five minutes. When it’s done, all the gook can be easily wiped away.
20A Portable Lock Box To Protect Your Valuables Anywhere
This portable lock box securely stores your valuables so you don’t have to stress about leaving them out of sight for a few minutes. Whether you’re running around a track and don’t want to hold your phone, attending a baseball game and have to run to the bathroom, or camping and want to go on a digital-free hike, this lock box is so easy to use. Simply set a code of your choosing and secure the steel cable in place around something stable.
21Banana-Shaped Shoe Deodorizers To Keep Kicks Fresh
These banana-shaped deodorizers fit so perfectly inside your shoes, keeping them smelling amazing after working, hiking, or hitting the gym. They’re filled with baking soda and charcoal to absorb and neutralize odors for up to 12 months with proper care. And shoppers are obsessed — they’ve earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating from more than 5,000 reviewers.
22Shockingly Powerful Glue You Can Mold With Your Hands
Don’t be fooled by how compact and unassuming this moldable glue is, because it really packs a punch when it comes to fixing all those annoying little irritants around the house. Use it for everything from hanging up a frame to fixing that cracked planter. The flexible silicone rubber fixes, seals, reinforces, and mounts with no additional tools — just smooth and press it into place where you want it.
23Rubber Band Cutters To Remove Elastic Hair Ties Without Breakage
If you’re tired of snagging and breaking your hair every time you remove an elastic hair tie, start using these picks instead. The smooth pick glides seamlessly into your hair underneath the elastic, then lifts and cuts the band so you can remove it without tangling, breaking, or pain. Each order even comes with 50 clear elastics.
24A Ceiling Fan Duster That Cleans Both Sides Of The Blade At Once
This microfiber ceiling fan duster has a donut shape that allows it to clean both sides of the fan blade at once, slicing the time it takes to clean in half. Plus, the handle is expandable so you don’t have to get on a ladder or balance on your bed to get your space clean. Deep cleaning is officially easier than ever.
25Portable Soap Sheets That Lather Up With Just Water
If dirty hands in public places makes you stressed, these portable soap sheets are here to help. All you have to do is add water and the paper-like sheet lathers up nicely to get your hands clean fast. They’re a must-bring whether you’re at the airport, camping, hiking, or simply in a public place without reliable access to soap.
26A Car Seat Organizer With Spots For Your Phone, Keys, & Other Essentials
This car seat organizer secures to the passenger’s seat, giving you three different pockets to store all your essentials so you know where they are and you can easily access them. It secures in place with two elastic bands and features both mesh and zipped compartments to store a range of items. No more worrying about your belongings falling under the seat while you’re driving.
27A Wall Cleaner With An Extendable Handle For Maximum Comfort
I feel like I’m constantly learning about new things I need to start cleaning — like walls. But luckily, this cleaning brush has an extendable handle and a microfiber cleaning pad that makes the process so much easier. It even has a pointed tip and a rotating head so it can fit neatly into corners.
28Multi-Blade Steel Scissors That Chop Herbs With Ease
If you get stressed by the time that it takes to chop up herbs, these scissors are going to change your life. They have five long stainless steel blades that help you expertly slice all kinds of herbs into even portions without the need for tedious chopping. They even come with a helpful tool for cleaning out the blades when you’re done, too.
29An Aluminum Tray That Helps Meat & Fish Defrost Way Faster
If you’ve ever kicked yourself for forgetting to remove meat from the freezer in time, don’t fret, because this aluminum tray helps meat and fish defrost way faster so you can get on with cooking. It works because aluminum is a highly conductive metal. It even has wide draining channels throughout to allow for more air circulation and even faster thawing.
30A Handheld Sealer That Closes Bags To Keep Food Fresher Longer
Turn any bag into a resealable one with this handheld bag sealer shaped like a hair straightener. Simply run it along the edge of the bag to close it up and keep the food inside fresher for longer. It even comes with a helpful storage case to keep it protected in between uses.
31A Hair Catcher For Your Shower That Keeps Your Drains Clear
If you hate snaking your drain and live with inches of pooled water every time you shower, this hair catcher was designed to make your life so much easier. Mount it to the wall of your shower and use it to collect any stray hair that accumulates in your hands while you’re showering. When you’re done, you can throw the hair out instead of letting your pipes get clogged with it.
32A Travel Cable Organizer To Keep Your Chargers In 1 Place
Pulling tangles of cords out of your bag while you’re looking for your headphones is both stressful and annoying, but this pouch eliminates that confusion completely. It has four sides with multiple small and large mesh pouches to store chargers, headphones, power banks, and so much more. It’s the perfect bag within a bag for travel.
33Stackable Organizers That Transform Your Closets
These stackable organizers are such an easy and budget-friendly way to transform any closet, making it neater, tidier, and way more manageable in seconds. Use them in your closet for sweatshirts, in the linen closet for sheets and towels, and in the pantry for extra snacks. Plus when they’re stacked, they can pull out like drawers for easy access.
34A Travel Pillow With A Built-In Hood For A Snooze On The Go
Finally, a travel pillow that will have you actually getting a good night’s sleep on your next long-haul flight. Not only does the pillow itself wrap like a snake around your neck to support the most comfortable angles, but it has a built-in hood that helps block light so you can truly snooze in peace.
35An Avocado Peeler, Slicer, & Pitter All In 1
If you love a classic avocado toast but hate the task of peeling, slicing, and pitting the avocado, this all-in-one tool was designed just for you. The knife on one side cuts the avocado in half, the claw-like mouth in the center removes the seed, and the multi-prong slicer helps you get six even slices for the perfect snack. And yep, it’s dishwasher safe, too.
36Mesh Guardrails To Prevent Things From Getting Stuck Under Furniture
Whether it’s your dog’s toys, kids’ toys, or your own stuff, it’s such a bummer when something gets lost under the couch and is so hard to get out. That’s where these blockers come in. They stand upright against the bottom of your couch, preventing things from rolling or getting kicked underneath in the first place.
37A Face Roller That Absorbs Oil To Refresh Your Skin Anywhere
Whether you’re at work or hanging out with friends, keep your skin looking as good the moment you stepped out of the house with this facial roller. Made with volcanic stone, the roller expertly absorbs oil without messing up your makeup. The result? A mattified, shine-free look in an instant.
38Sheet Labels That Identify The Corners So The Bed Is Easier To Make
These labels snap directly onto the edge of your sheets to not only tell you what size the sheet set is (they’re color coded), but to also point out the bottom right corner of the sheet. This way, you can easily identify what part goes where, so that making the bed is a simple process with no more guesswork.
39Hook & Loop Cable Straps To Keep Wires Neat & Tidy
Nothing brings more stress to an otherwise tidy environment than rogue cables hanging all over the place. That’s where these hook-and-loop straps come in. They adhere to any surface — the underside of your desk, the back of your entertainment center, the side of your nightstand — to hold cables flush against the furniture so they’re not cluttering up your space. Just stick them in place with the included adhesive.
40A Shirt-Folding Board That Makes Doing Laundry Faster & Drawers Neater
This board takes so much stress out of folding laundry because it helps you create a perfectly folded shirt in seconds. Not only that, but because you’re following the guide and moving the panels accordingly, all your clothes are folded the same exact way. This way, your drawers and closets look extra neat and tidy.
41A Handheld Pet Hair Removal Tool That Works On Tons Of Surfaces
Get embedded fur out of your home and car so it looks and feels cleaner than ever with this pet hair remover tool. The triangular shape has claw-like edges that remove hair effortlessly, so you can say goodbye to the trapped fur that’s been living rent-free on your to-do list forever. Plus, the hollowed-out center makes it so comfortable to grip.
42A Backpack Laundry Bag With An Outer Pocket For Detergent
Whether you’re trekking to the laundromat, the basement of your building, or the washing machine down the hall, being able to carry all your dirty clothes in a backpack makes the haul so much less stressful. This one has really sturdy straps, a drawstring closure, and an outer pocket to hold your detergents and other cleaning essentials.
43Foldable Purse Hooks That Keep Your Bags Off The Floor
It’s so frustrating when you sit a restaurant or bar and there’s no place to put your purse or jacket. And if you don’t want to hold your things on your lap or risk them on the floor, these portable hooks can help. Each one sits on the edge of any surface and feature a J-shaped hook that hangs down below, giving you the perfect spot to hold your bag or jacket so it’s safe and clean.
44A Handheld Stitch Gun To Temporarily Tailor Clothes At Home
This handheld stitch gun does so much. It can hem denim, secure buttons, adjust necklines, and so much more — all from the comfort of your own home. It works almost like a staple gun on most soft fabrics like wool, linen, denim, and polyester. And it can be used to make your clothes look tailored without paying big bucks for it.
45Microfiber Cleaning Cloths That You Can Toss In The Washing Machine
Save money and the planet when you swap out paper towels for these reusable microfiber cloths. They come on a roll just like paper towels, and they detach as you need them. Use them to clean, dust, dry, scrub, or wipe up and then toss them in the washing machine to use them again.
46Clear Pimple Patches That Help Fade Acne Fast
Take the stress out of skin care with these invisible pimple patches. Made from absorbent hydrocolloid, they help to wick away moisture inside blemishes to start flattening them literally overnight. No joke, they’re designed to help reduce the look of zits in just six hours.
47A Car Handbag Holder That Keeps Your Purse From Falling & Spilling
Keep your handbag from rolling just out of reach when you’re driving with this brilliant pouch. It secures between the driver’s and passenger’s seats, giving you a go-to spot to store your bag so it’s always easily accessible. An added bonus? You won’t have to worry about things falling out while you’re zooming around town, either.
48A Rake That Removes Pet Hair From Carpets Quickly & Easily
What makes this carpet rake purely brilliant is that it has a 60-inch adjustable handle so you can deep clean hair and gunk out of your carpet without straining your back in the process. The fur-removing tines are specifically designed to get any evidence of your furry friend out of your rugs and furniture. Plus, reviewers noted it works well on both thick and thin carpeting.
49A Portable Steamer To Remove Wrinkles No Matter Where You Are
Pulling your favorite shirt out of the closet and realizing it’s covered in wrinkles can be such a stress inducer — but not when you have this handheld steamer. It’s ready to go in seconds and can be used for up to 15 minutes continually before it needs to be refilled. And it’s so lightweight, you can easily travel with it, too.
50A Slatted Cleaning Tool Designed To Dust Each Side Of Your Blinds
If dusting the blinds is one of those to-do tasks that you’ve been dreading, make it so much easier with this cleaning tool set. Designed specifically to clean both sides of your blinds in one fell swoop, the tools are covered in soft microfiber to quickly attract dust in grime. Choose between three-slat and seven-slat options depending on what you’re cleaning that day.
51Portable Blackout Curtains For An Ideal Sleep Environment Anywhere
These blackout curtains use hook-and-loop tape to secure to any window anywhere so you can bring your ideal sleep environment with you, whether you’re at a friend’s or at a hotel. They darken any room in seconds and the tape comes off easily without leaving any sticky residue behind.
52An Over-The-Sink Cutting Board With A Built-In Strainer
This is the kind of kitchen invention that makes meal prep so much easier. This cutting board is designed to sit over your kitchen sink, making it basically effortless to toss garbage into the disposal. At the top, it has a built-in strainer so you can rinse everything you’ve cut without breaking out another utensil.
53A Portable Door Lock For Added Security & Peace Of Mind
Give yourself some extra peace of mind when you’re traveling and bring this portable door lock with you. It works on virtually any door to add another layer of protection if you’re staying at a hotel or an Airbnb — just hook the metal edge over the door strike and add the red barrier into place once the door is closed. You can even add it to your nightly routine at home if you want to stress less about your safety.
54Rechargeable Hand Warmers To Stay Comfortable No Matter The Temp
Rechargeable hand warmers are the kind of small thing you’ll wonder how you went so many long and cold days without. They get up to 126 degrees Fahrenheit with three different temperature settings to keep your hands and fingers warm for up to eight hours at a time. And in warmer weather, they’re still great for cool places like skating rinks and more.
55A Corn Stripper & Peeler For A Side Dish Without The Hassle
If you love corn but hate the process of getting it ready, this stripper and peeler tool was made with you in mind. It removes corn from the cob in one rotating, pushing motion that takes just 10 seconds, giving you corn that’s ready to cook or eat. It even has a safety handle to keep your hands and fingers away from the sharp stainless steel blade.
56Car Emergency Escape Tools With Belt Cutters & Window Breakers
Keeping an emergency escape tool easily accessible in the car is an absolute necessity when it comes to giving you peace of mind while you’re driving. These have a stainless steel hammer that can break a window as well as a protected blade that can cut through a seat belt so you can escape in an emergency. And since they’ve earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating from more than 33,000 shoppers, they’re trustworthy, too.
57A Wrinkle-Removing Spray For Clothes That Look Pressed & Polished
This spray removes wrinkles and odors from clothes instantly without requiring an iron or ironing board. Simply hang or lay the garment, spray it from 8 inches away, stretch it to pull out the wrinkles, and hang it to dry. Your clothes will be ready to wear in no time and they’ll look better than ever.
58Toilet Seat Covers So You Can Feel Sanitary When You Go On The Go
If you have to go on the go, these disposable toilet seat covers are such an easy way to keep yourself feeling clean and sanitary. They’re individually packaged and easy to carry, plus they can be flushed down the toilet for ultra-easy disposal. They’re a must-have for traveling without the stress.
59An Easy-To-Store Water Bottle That Collapses Flat When It’s Empty
If you always carry around a water bottle but hate the amount of space it takes up in your purse, check out this collapsible bottle. It folds down to just a few inches tall so when it’s empty, you’ll barely remember it’s in your bag. But when you’re ready to drink, you can open it up, fill it up, and it’s ready for you. Plus the lid is totally leakproof to keep your purse dry.
60A Toilet Brush That Hides Behind The Tank For A Neater Bathroom Look
While toilet brushes are totally necessary, they’re also a bit of an eyesore in the bathroom. That’s what makes this brush brilliant. It hides behind the toilet tank, taking up barely any room so it’s ready to use when you need it, but practically invisible to you and guests when you don’t.