Somehow, it’s happened. You have not one, but TWO kids (what?!). And you now have to cart both of them around town without losing one (or your mind). But fret not, thanks to the genius invention that is the sit-and-stand stroller. It’s exactly as described—one kid sits, one kid stands, and you get a mini-workout in trying to push both uphill. Perfect for a snoozy infant and a wiggly toddler, the sit-stand stroller is a must-have for trips to storytime or the playground or the grocery store. And bonus—unlike that land yacht of a double stroller you got secondhand from your sister, these will actually fit in your trunk. Here’s our list of the best sit and stand strollers and ride-on boards around.

Best For Solo Standers (And One Infant)

Perfect for the older kiddo who loves to zoom around without being tied down (strapped in).

Joovy Caboose Ultralight Graphite Stroller This has a rear seat for your older child, plus a huge storage basket underneath *and* a canopy that can cover both chairs. We’re also impressed by the front seat’s five-point harness and the rear seat’s three-point harness (very necessary for keeping active toddlers in one place sometimes, amiright?). $200 AT AMAZON

Chicco BravoFor2 Standing-Sitting Stroller A tad pricier than the other options on our list, the Chicco BravoFor2 stroller comes with extra bells and whistles that helps justify the higher price tag. An older child can sit on the bench or stand and ride, making this a dream for longer strolls where they’d normally need to stand for a period of time. It folds up with one hand, fits an infant carseat (granted, Chicco brand only), and has several storage pockets for toys/snacks for the kiddos and you (i.e. your phone and coffee, duh). $300 AT AMAZON

Graco Uno2Duo Stroller Looking for a super streamlined single stroller that converts easily to carry two kiddos? The Graco Uno2Duo is your girl. The front seat folds completely flat—perfect for a newborn, and the extended handle allows for your bigger bb to stand or sit while you stroll. Parents love the telescoping handlebar and the fact that the brakes are sandal-friendly (crucial!). $249 AT AMAZON

Graco Ready2Grow Click Connect LX Stroller They sit, they stand, they lay, they sleep, you push. This movable taxi does it all for under $200 AND it folds with one hand. Seriously. $169 AT AMAZON

Austlen Entourage The Austlen Entourage lands firmly in the splurge category, but this baby does it all. From carting one or two kids plus 50 lbs. of cargo, it’s a true workhorse—and gorgeous, to boot. The leatherette handles and shiny fabric are ultra luxe (and yes, you do deserve it!), and this thing wheels like a dream, even when loaded down with two kids and a packed cooler and beach toys (allll the beach toys). Best for parents who stroll around their neighborhood more than suburban dwellers with a car. It’s ideal if you need to cart a lot of stuff, as when going to the market or community pool—and you want to be envied. This one’s a stunner. $849 AT BUY BUY BABY

Great For Twins (Or More!)

Got two kids still in carseats or sitting-mode only? Try one of these versatile options.

Baby Trend Double Stroller The originator of the sit-stand stroller, the Baby Trend still gets top marks for flexibility at an affordable price. Got two babies in carseats? Done. Got two ready for a seated ride? Conquered. Got one seated and one standing? Tackled. Parents (and kids) love the smooth ride and high weight capacity (this stroller can accommodate each kid up to 50 pounds). And if you can push 100 pounds plus the weight of a stroller uphill, our hats go off to you, Super Mama. $169 AT AMAZON

Joovy Caboose Too Graphite Stand-On Tandem Stroller The Joovy Caboose Too has a fully removable full-size rear seat for your 6+ month-old who likes to cruise around but needs a little extra support, plus a front seat that can hold a baby 3-months-old and up, making this ideal for twins or group care situations like a nanny share. It also comes with a universal carseat adapter and a spot for an older child to stand in back. $130 AT AMAZON

Baby Jogger City Select Stroller The Baby Jogger City Select is a good option if you’re looking for a mid-range stroller with a few extra fancy touches. (There’s a Lux model that’s $$$ but this version is great, too). It’s billed as a single stroller that can convert to a double stroller, which means it maintains the maneuverability of a single stroller. The larger back wheels make it a dream on more uneven terrain—ideal if you’re veering off a sidewalk now and again. But the best part? This model can actually accommodate three (YES, THREE) kiddos—two seated, one riding, thanks to the add-on second seat and glider board (both sold separately). But if you’ve got one kiddo and plan to add one or two more, this stroller could stay with you through the long haul (literally). $540 AT AMAZON

Ride-On Board Add-Ons

Still in love with your current stroller? Try one of these standing adapters to make that single a double.

Britax Stroller Board OK, so maybe you have an older toddler and a new infant but love your Britax stroller travel system and just want to keep cruising. No problem! Just click add to cart on the Britax stroller ride-on board, which works with most Britax stroller models and some BOB strollers, too. Installation and removal is easy and the board even comes with a stroller strap to tuck away when not in use. $99 AT AMAZON

BabyZen YoYo+ Ride On Board The BabyZen YoYo stroller was one of the first truly compact-yet-comfy strollers around, and their YoYo+ board was equally game changing. Older kiddos can sit or stand after a long day of shopping, and the cute ride-on saddle kinda makes it feel like LO’s riding their own trike (without doing any of the legwork, ha). $125 AT THE TOT

Lascal Buggy Board Maxi The Lascal Buggy Board is compatible with over 95% of strollers, making it a nearly universal board attachment, no matter which brand you’re pushing around. It’s made for kids ages 2 and up, and can hold up to 66 pounds (!), which means you’ll get a good amount of use out of it, as long as your littlest one still needs a stroller. With more width/length adjustments than any other add-on board, the Buggy Board is super versatile—so you could even transfer it between strollers, if that’s something you’re into. $70 AT AMAZON

Evenflo Stroller Rider Board We like the Evenflo brand of carseats and strollers for its unfussy functionality, and their rider board is no different. It clips on easily to most Evenflo stroller frames—no extra parts or screwdrivers needed, and has a fun wood finish. Your kiddo will feel like they’re scooting, and you’ll walk easy knowing they’re semi-contained while you dart across the street. $55 AT AMAZON

