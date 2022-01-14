Understanding Microaggressions And How To Do Better

Some compare it to a thousand paper cuts. Microaggressions are the often subtle or unintentional remarks or behaviors that amount to everyday instances of racism, homophobia, sexism, and more. In this expert panel, Live.Work.Thrive will discuss how all members of a family can be more aware of microaggressions, how to stop them, and how to respond when one happens.

Guests:

Dolly Chugh, Ph.D., Psychologist and Author

Cheyenne E. Batista, Founder & CEO Firefly of Worldwide Inc., Ed.D Candidate at American University

Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee, Educator and Speaker

