When PPD Shows Up As Rage Instead Of Tears

One (very) early morning after my son was born, I went into his room to change his clothes and diaper after a bottle. I turned to toss his spit-up-covered sleeper into the hamper and noticed clothes hanging over the side, inside out, half-zipped, not fully buttoned. As someone with OCD, I would never leave things like that. So, naturally, I decided it had to be my husband on the night shift.

I laid into him for having the audacity to toss dirty clothes into the hamper… where they belong. After my outburst, I followed it up by calmly asking him to put them in the “right” way — my way. And even as I said it, there was this small, quiet thought in the back of my mind: This isn’t a normal response.

It turns out my postpartum depression (PPD) wasn’t just sadness. It was showing up as postpartum rage. It’s something far more mothers experience than you’d think, and something that still doesn’t get talked about enough.

The Rage No One Warned You About

Let’s just say PPD has a serious PR problem. Most depictions still center on a tearful mom staring blankly out a window or struggling to get out of bed. And while that can be true, it’s only part of the story.

“Anger and irritability are present in roughly half of PPD cases,” says Karen Kleiman, MSW, LCSW, Founding Director of The Postpartum Stress Center. “However, the standard screening tool for PPD (Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale) is weighted toward tearfulness, lack of pleasure, and sadness, and has only one narrow question about irritability, so a woman presenting with rage can score below the clinical threshold and get sent home.”

Let that sink in: A new mom showing up with rage can pass a PPD screening and leave without any real support. And that’s not the only gap. Andrea N. Clark, J.D., deputy chief executive officer of Postpartum Support International, says, “Often when [moms] do report [fits of anger], providers dismiss it as part of the adjustment to new parenthood.”

In other words, the very system designed to catch PPD isn’t always set up to recognize what it can actually look like.

Sad Is Acceptable. Angry Is Not.

“As a culture, we tend to be more comfortable with a sad mother than an angry one. Tears invite compassion, while anger tends to invite judgment, even though both can come from the same overwhelmed brain,” says Kleiman. If you were to picture two moms holding their babies, one crying and the other cursing under her breath, most people would be more sympathetic to a sad, seemingly caring mom as opposed to the one who seems angry at her innocent newborn.

Kleiman continues, “Rage toward a partner, the baby, or oneself carries much heavier stigma, such as fear of being labeled a bad mother, or in extreme cases, fear of child protective involvement.” This shame and legitimate fear keep women silent — and the cycle continues.

What’s Actually Happening To Your Body

Hormones, hormones, hormones. When estrogen and progesterone crash after delivery, serotonin and dopamine destabilize with them, according to Clark, leaving the nervous system with no regulatory buffer. Kleiman adds, “The postpartum brain is neurologically primed for threat-detection to protect a newborn, so when the nervous system is this taxed, the brain’s threat center becomes hyperreactive and can misfire as rage.” Not to mention, sleep deprivation, identity shifts, relationship stress, and the pressure to feel instantly bonded with your baby.

This Is More Than Just A Bad Day

Sure, every new parent has bad days — but that’s not what this is. Postpartum rage is distinguished by its intensity, the loss-of-control quality, reactions that feel wildly disproportionate to the trigger, and the shame spiral that follows. It could even involve yelling, slamming things, or throwing objects. “This isn’t just being short-tempered after a long day. It reflects a dysregulated stress response,” says Kleiman.

The Shame Spiral Is Real

And the aftermath is awful. Personally, it left me feeling flat-out embarrassed. Postpartum rage takes a toll on your relationship with your partner, causes isolation on both sides, and can leave you feeling like a stranger to yourself.

Clark says, “When a mother is experiencing inexplicable feelings of detachment, bouts of anger and rage that seem to come out of nowhere, a mother’s internal dialogue can turn into one that harps on shortcomings and mistakes a treatable hormonal imbalance for inadequacy.”

The Good News: It’s Treatable

According to Clark, treatment for postpartum rage overlaps with standard PPD treatment and typically includes a combination of cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness practices, and social support. The one additional element that rage-predominant PPD needs targeting is — you guessed it — shame.

It’s what keeps rage entrenched because shame is a dysregulating emotion, so it “lowers the threshold for the next episode,” says Kleiman. “When we name the anger without judgment and attend to what’s underneath it — the mood disruption, anxiety, hormonal shifts, nervous system overload — that’s when things can actually shift.”

If you think you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of postpartum rage, call the Postpartum Support International helpline or search the online provider directory to speak with a healthcare professional.

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