Why Experts Say Boredom Is Actually Good for Kids

In an era of packed schedules, educational apps, and on-demand entertainment, boredom has come to feel like a problem to be solved. Parents often rush to fill quiet moments with activities, screens, or structured play. But child development researchers are making a compelling case that this instinct, however well-intentioned, may be working against kids.

Boredom, it turns out, is not a deficit. For children especially, unstructured and unstimulated time appears to play an important role in creative development, emotional regulation, and the building of internal resources that serve them throughout life.

What Happens in a Bored Brain

When the brain is not actively engaged with a task or stimulus, it does not simply go quiet. It shifts into what neuroscientists call the default mode network — a set of brain regions associated with daydreaming, self-reflection, imaginative thinking, and the processing of social information.

Research suggests that this resting state is far from idle. It is during these unfocused periods that the brain engages in the kind of associative thinking that underlies creativity, problem-solving, and the development of narrative identity — the ongoing story a person tells about who they are and what matters to them.

For children, who are in a critical period of cognitive and emotional development, regular access to this mental state may be especially important.

The Link Between Boredom and Creativity

Several studies have explored the relationship between boredom and creative output. A 2014 study published in the Academy of Management Discoveries found that participants who were given a boring task before a creative assignment produced more creative responses than those who moved directly to the creative task.

In children, the effect appears to be similar. When kids are left without structured activities or screens to fill their time, they tend to invent their own entertainment — building imaginary worlds, devising games from available materials, telling stories, and finding new uses for ordinary objects.

This self-directed play is considered by many developmental researchers to be among the richest environments for cognitive and social learning that childhood offers.

Overscheduled Childhoods and What They Cost

The trend toward heavily scheduled childhoods — with back-to-back extracurriculars, tutoring sessions, and structured enrichment activities — reflects genuine parental investment in children's futures. But researchers who study child development have raised concerns about what is being crowded out.

A report from the American Academy of Pediatrics emphasized the importance of unstructured free play in healthy child development, noting that it builds skills in problem-solving, collaboration, and emotional regulation that structured activities often do not replicate.

When children never have to sit with the mild discomfort of not knowing what to do next, they may miss the opportunity to develop what psychologists call intrinsic motivation — the ability to generate purpose and direction from within rather than relying on external prompts.

Boredom and Emotional Development

There is also evidence connecting the tolerance of boredom to emotional resilience. Children who learn to sit with discomfort — including the low-grade discomfort of having nothing to do — may be better equipped to manage frustration, delay gratification, and self-regulate in other challenging situations.

Screen-based entertainment, by contrast, offers constant stimulation and immediate reward, which some researchers believe may reduce children's capacity to tolerate lower-stimulation environments over time.

This does not mean that screens or structured activities are harmful in themselves — but the proportion of time that remains genuinely unstructured may matter more than parents typically recognize.

How Parents Can Create Space for Boredom

Allowing boredom does not require removing all activities from a child's life. It means leaving some portions of the day genuinely open — without a plan, a screen, or a suggestion for what to do next. Initial complaints of boredom are normal and expected; the productive part often begins once children move through that initial restlessness.

Child development experts suggest resisting the urge to immediately offer solutions when a child says they are bored. Responding with "I wonder what you could do" rather than producing an activity allows the child to practice the discomfort and discover that they can move through it.

The research makes a clear case that some of the most valuable time in a child's day might be the time that looks, from the outside, like nothing much at all.