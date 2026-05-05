Why “Just Ask For Help” Is Terrible Advice For Moms With PPD

You show up at your friend’s house excited to meet the new baby. But when she opens the door, she doesn’t look like the tired-but-glowing new mom you’d imagined. Something feels different. She seems overwhelmed in a way that’s hard to name. She’s clutching the baby tightly to her chest. You offer to take him for a bit so she can rest, even just for an hour. She declines, quickly.

On your way out, you scramble for something helpful to say. You can tell something isn’t right, even if you can’t quite explain why. So you land on what feels safe: “Please, just ask for help.” The door closes and you’re left standing there, unsure what just happened.

“Just ask for help.” If only moms experiencing postpartum depression (PPD) could do exactly that. But that’s so often not the case. And it’s not for lack of wanting to, or even trying. There are so many reasons why “just ask for help” can land as especially cruel to a postpartum mom. For one, the very condition itself makes it difficult to face anything head-on. When you’re dealing with fatigue, worthlessness, shame, guilt, a persistently low mood, and overwhelm, even an undefined task like asking for help can feel impossible. A mom with PPD might not even realize that her inability to reach out, find a therapist, or put words to what she’s going through is part of the illness itself.

According to a recent study, women with PPD face overlapping barriers to seeking care, from self-shame and the stigma of speaking up to not having the time for appointments or adequate insurance to cover them. It underscores just how tightly psychological and structural challenges are intertwined during the postpartum period.

So how is a new mom supposed to “just ask for help” when she’s the one who needs it most? When, exactly, is she meant to find the time to figure out how? Life with a newborn is already a constant juggling act: doctor’s appointments, family drop-ins, unpredictable sleep, feeding schedules, milestones you’re told to track but barely have the bandwidth to process. And that’s before you factor in the baseline exhaustion. Most new moms are already running on fumes, even without the added weight of depression.

When I experienced postpartum for the first time, all the things associated with being a new parent — fatigue, hormones, anxiety — were there, exactly as promised, so I wasn’t especially concerned. And that was part of the problem. Because it all looked so much like what everyone tells you to expect, it was nearly impossible to recognize when it had tipped into something else entirely.

Everything felt hard, but life with a newborn is supposed to be hard. So instead of questioning it, I explained it away. I told myself, “This is just what it is.” Even when people told me to ask for help, it never quite landed. Ask for help, how? Ask for help, for what? Ask for help — from who, exactly?

“Just ask for help” is terrible advice for moms with PPD because it’s not really advice. It’s a command with no guidance. Instead, if you’re close enough to the person, get specific: “I’d like you to talk to a postpartum therapist. I have a number you can call.” Or, “I’m coming by tomorrow to hold the baby so you can sleep.” Or even, “Can I text your partner and help coordinate some extra support?”

The tiniest hurdles can feel enormous for new moms. Looking up a provider, making a call, explaining how you feel, it can all feel like too much. Make the steps smalle

r. Remove as many decisions as you can. Baby steps, if you will.

Presented by BDG Studios