15 Moments When Kamala Harris Was A Total Bad*ss

As much of a dumpster fire as 2020 has turned out to be, there’s been one moment that’s given me a little bit of hope. It was the day I found out that Kamala Harris would officially be Joe Biden’s VP choice. I remember watching Harris eat Brett Kavanaugh for breakfast at his nomination hearing, and it was pure joy to witness a grown ass man turn into a weepy little hot mess because a woman actually called him out on live television. So when Biden decided to officially team up with her to win the presidency, I’ll be the first to admit that I did a little happy dance in my kitchen.

Not only is Harris making history as the first Black and South Asian American woman to ever be nominated for VP, but she’s the female force to be reckoned with that I am so here for. Which means that I also can’t wait to see her eat Mike Pence for lunch at their debate in October. Like many of you, I’m pissed off about a lot of bullshit that’s going on in our country right now (I see you and I loathe you, Donald Trump), but the thought of finally getting to see a Black woman in the White House makes me actually want to vote in November. Even though I planned to vote Blue no matter what, I was feeling pretty lackluster about being on Team Biden until I found out Harris joined his team.

In honor of this game-changing politician who reminds us that moms — and women — always get shit done, here are my all-time favorite badass Kamala Harris moments.

I’ll start with this little gem from the 2019 San Francisco Pride Parade, where Harris gave a rousing speech for LGBTQIA+ equality on their Main Stage while wearing a bedazzled rainbow jacket like the total boss that she is.

Here’s when the senator grilled Attorney General William Barr after the Mueller report was released, and Barr turned into an embarrassing, confused puddle of a baby man.

And then there was the time she had that fierce showdown with Jeff Sessions and he basically kept acting like his imaginary dog ate his homework.

Here she is adeptly declaring “no thank you” to the nomination of Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education and straight up called her out for clearly not having the experience or skill to do the damn job.

I’ll never forget when she went to battle for immigrant families as she challenged the DHS Secretary about the department’s abhorrent separation policies and practices.

Senator Harris also reached badass status when she stood on the Senate floor to ask for unanimous consent to pass the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which would would make lynching a federal crime for the first time ever in our nation’s history.

Mark Zuckerberg didn’t stand a chance against Senator Harris as she exposed his complete and utter inability to be transparent and trustworthy with Facebook users during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Here she is in her Howard University graduation photo looking like a total badass.

As many of us already know, Senator Harris totally slayed at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and didn’t take his ridiculously wishy-washy defenses for legitimate answers.

And then there was the powerful moment when the senator paid special attention to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and went on record to say that she believed Ford’s testimony against Brett Kavanaugh.

Every time she openly supports NARAL Pro-Choice America, I feel totally seen as a woman who wants — and deserves — the right to choose what I get to do with my body.

Watching Harris call Joe Biden out on his historical pro-segregation stance during this searing Democratic debate and then officially joining forces with him makes me hopeful that she’ll continue pushing him to fight for racial justice and equality in the White House.

And when her equally badass hubby Douglas Emhoff gave her the big bear hug she deserved while on the presidential campaign trail, I just about swooned.

Senator Kamala Harris also delivered some kick-ass remarks at the Center for American Progress’s event on ‘Eliminating Racial Disparities in Maternal and Infant Mortality’ after sponsoring legislation that would acknowledge and address racial bias in the maternity and infant health sector.

And finally, this poignant story Harris shared about her late mother never asking for permission definitely gave me all the feels.

I literally had to stop myself from adding more photos and videos to this list. There are just way too many badass Kamala Harris moments, and I am here for all of them. I have no doubt which presidential team I’ll be voting for this November, and my biggest reason is to support a candidate that Joe Biden is just plain lucky to have on his ticket. I heart you, Kamala Harris!