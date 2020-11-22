Comedian Can’t Stop Laughing While Reading Her ‘2020 Goal List’

Robyn Schall/Twitter/Instagam

Comedian Robyn Schall has gone viral for incredibly relatable video listing her pre-pandemic “2020 goals”

Every December lots of people make goals or resolutions for the new year ranging from weight loss to a desire to meditate more. Well, for literally ALL OF US, 2020 saw our New Year’s resolutions and hit us with a “Muahahah screw you.” New York stand-up comic Robyn Schall is going viral for recording a video of herself reading a list she wrote in December called “goals for 2020,” and I’m sure you can guess where this is headed.

“Excuse my looks,” she says while pouring a big glass of wine. “I’m just, you know, in the middle of hitting rock bottom. But I found my goal list that I made in December. My goals for 2020. Okay, tell me if this is not hilarious.”

Schall gets right into it, listing her first goal to “make more money,” before dead-panning, “I, you know, have been unemployed since March.”

Next on the list? “Travel more. Lose weight. Be more social,” she says while bent over crying with laughter.

“I wrote ‘cry less’!” she says of another item on her list. “I’ve cried every single day of this whole pandemic!”

Then, in a darkly, pitch-black comedic turn, Schall reads her last “goal for 2020.” “It’s not funny,” she says through tears of laughter, “but I wrote, ‘Spend more time with my grandma,’ and she died.”

She shared her video on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter and all of them have gone viral and captured famous fans like Khloe Kardashian, Oprah, and Katie Couric, to name a few.

Just gonna retweet this. @RobynSchall is 2020. She is literally this year made sentient. All historical records of this year should be wiped out and this should be the only living document. It’s all future generations will need. https://t.co/hsffGo9BFU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 17, 2020

@KristaVernoff can we hire her on @GreysABC ?? shes nailing this laughing hysterically at rock bottom indescribable pain scene https://t.co/wdBfo4kiRY — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 17, 2020

The video was so powerful, it even forced the women of The View to agree on something.

Comedian @RobynSchall found her list of 2020 goals that she made in December 2019, and it has @TheView co-hosts reflecting on everything they never got to this year! 😂 pic.twitter.com/TdtIU8vSgZ — The View (@TheView) November 18, 2020

Schall tells Buzzfeed News that for those worried about her grandma, she died of heart failure in May at age 94 after a long life and Schall says she thinks her video went so viral because everyone can relate to the “comically heartbreaking” reality of 2020.

“The universe was like, No, we’re not gonna give you travel or success. Oh, you want some time with your grandma? We’re gonna knock out all old people!” she added.

We asked if she would make another set of resolutions for 2021, and Schall told Scary Mommy with a laugh, “There will be no list. For the sake of the whole planet I will definitely not make a list!!”