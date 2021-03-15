The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2021 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

All the trendiest looks from the 2021 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

After an extremely bizarre year with so many cancelled events, it’s pretty exciting to see the Grammy Awards happen this year, even if they’re not in quite the format we’re used to due to COVID-19. The music industry’s finest are still showing up for their big red carpet moment tonight for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Megan Thee Stallion showed up for her very first Grammy Awards slaying in Dolce and Gabbana. She’s nominated for a total of four awards and already won the award for Best Rap Performance for her “Savage Remix” along with fellow queen Beyonce.

“Say So” singer Doja Cat stunned in Roberto Cavalli. “It’s like a motorcycle jacket that’s fitted,” she shared. “I like something that’s out there. I have been very toned down lately. This is like something I have always wanted to do.” The artist is nominated for three awards including Best New Artist.

Three-time Grammy winner Lizzo is presenting this year and honestly, can she just present at every awards show ever? She always looks incredible, she’s beyond entertaining, and we love her attitude. This year she showed up in a ruched mermaid-style dress by Balmain and tons of Bulgari diamonds. As she should.

H.E.R. stunned in Dundas with Stuart Weitzman shoes. The “I Can’t Breathe” singer is nominated for five awards tonight and TBH, she deserves every one of them.

Best Country Song nominee Maren Morris wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress in a gorgeous lavender. “I saw the sketch and it reminded me of the roaring ’20s, and I feel like we are back in those again. So, it’s going to kick it off the right way!” she shared.

Country star and brand-new momma (literally — she had her baby only a month ago!) Mickey Guyton sparkled in Valentino. Guyton is the first Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country category and says she’s “not the last.”

Noah Cyrus wore a show-stopping Schiaparelli Couture dress and honestly — words can’t do it justice. Just look.

The night’s host is Trevor Noah and if anyone can make that gig work under bizarre COVID circumstances (aka, barely any live audience) it’s the uber talented Daily Show host.

It feels a little like “normal” to have the Grammys happening this year, even if they look a little different. Good thing the stars still came to slay.