4 Ways To Explore a Whole New Level of You with Cannabis

By pretty much any measure, 2020 has been…a lot. As parents, we’re navigating school in a way that literally no one has ever done before. Whether it’s virtual or in-person, it’s challenging. And that’s on top of fire tornados and murder hornets (really?!). If there was ever a time to level-up yourself, it’s right. flipping. now.

Parents need to be cognizant of maintaining their mental health now more than ever. Yep, it’s time to supercharge yourself. No matter your preferred mode of de-stressing — a warm bath, a few yoga poses, creating something — adding cannabis may take your practice to the next level. Here are some ideas to power up your “me time.”

Awaken Your Muses

Scientists studying brain scans have discovered that moments of creativity happen more often when the mind is at rest rather than when we’re “working on” something. Cannabis can be an incredible tool for creativity, helping you to approach both artistic endeavors and problem solving with an open and more accepting mind.

Something as simple as an adult coloring book and a cup full of colored pencils and markers can inspire creative self-expression. Even if you don’t think of yourself as an artist, literally anyone can have fun playing with color.

Trying a new artistic medium is another way to awaken your creativity. If you’re a painter, try sculpting. If you play music, learn to draw. You’ll find your brain working in new and unexpected ways – and you may discover something new to love. Adding cannabis micro-tablets to your de-stressing routine may help you find more creative space.

When Feeling Anxious Try a Tale of True Crime

When feeling anxious, reading or listening to chilling tales of real-life crime might be more relaxing than an Enya CD. If you know, you know. Enhance the experience of a new read by pairing it with cannabis flower pods depending on state availability.

Find Your Om

One of the principal reasons people do yoga is for relaxation. Same for cannabis. So, what if you combined the two?! At home, you may find yourself more relaxed, focused and flexible doing yoga after using a THC vape pen. Start slow and see what experience you feel. Meditation is another wildly popular way to find calm. If you’re new to it, try a meditation app like Headspace or Calm and try a guided meditation or two.

Use Your Phone

Nope, not to mindlessly scroll Instagram. Use your phone to set up periodic wellness self-checks. If you find yourself getting wound up mid-morning (hello, distance learning!) set up a reminder to go for a short walk. As little as five minutes can be a total reset. After a long day of Zoom meetings, let your phone remind you to take a wellness break with a THC tincture.

Another simple way to turn your timer into a wellness tool is to set an alarm to go off every few hours. When you hear it, that’s your reminder to MASH for 5-10 minutes. What’s MASH? Meditate, Get fresh Air, Stretch your body and Hydrate. Don’t wait ‘til you’re a frazzled mess to practice the basics.

Taking care of yourself is critical, especially for parents. Wherever you find your alone time, cannabis can help you make the most of it.

