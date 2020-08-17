4 Ways To Still Give Your Kid A Birthday To Remember During Social Distancing

Happy little girl celebrating birthday at home with parents and grand parents on video call. Laptop with senior couple online, cake with candles on table.

So much has changed in our world recently. The way we live and do regular everyday things, is completely different. We wear masks out whenever we go shopping, our kids are going to school virtually, and we can’t hug, or even shake hands with our friends.

Fortunately, no matter what we’re going through, one thing stays the same. Birthday parties give us a chance to celebrate!

Throughout all of these changes in our lives, our children have been so resilient. Any opportunity we have to add some fun to their world, we need to take it. Giving them a birthday to remember, even while we’re social distancing, is one of the easiest ways to do that.

Surprise Them by Saying Yes to Everything

Kids are used to having rules and boundaries, especially considering the unique circumstances we’re living through now. Make your kid’s birthday extra special by giving them everything they ask for.

Start by sitting down with them and asking them to tell you three gifts they’d like for their birthday. Then, after you share the rules of social distancing, ask them what kind of celebration they’d like to have. Leave the conversation with a simple, “Okay. I’ll think about it.”

On the day of their birthday, surprise them with everything they asked for! All of the gifts, the exact celebration, and sweeten it by having friends drive by with birthday wishes. Your child is guaranteed to be blown away.

Make the Party Last all Day

Start celebrating from the moment your child opens their eyes on their birthday, and don’t stop until they go to sleep.

On their birthday eve, after they go to bed, put decorations up all around your house. Go crazy with it! Get a helium tank and balloons and put them up everywhere. Don’t forget to decorate outside, too. Birthday party signs are a big way to show your kid how excited you are about their birthday.

Hide presents throughout your home in different places where they can find them all day. Use wrapping paper to wrap them up, no matter how big or small.

Put a present on their chair for them to find they come down to eat breakfast, on their seat in your car so they can find it when you go to run and errand, and slip one in their room while they’re in the bathroom brushing their teeth.

Schedule time with their friends and other loved ones to drive past at different times during the day, and have other scheduled surprises, too. Order delivery from their favorite restaurant for lunch, call them to the backyard after lunch to break a Spiderman piñata that you snuck to hang up, and end the day with a video call with all of their classmates.

Go All Out on a Theme

Social distanced birthdays are not the time to be skimpy with the theme. If your kid likes a certain video game or movie character, go overboard with getting everything you can find with that character on it. I’m talking about everything from plates to napkins to toys and costumes.

You want this to be a birthday they won’t forget, right?

Remember that Spider-man piñata you put in the backyard? Give your kid a Spider-man scooter, too. Make them cupcakes with webs on them. They love Minecraft? Get Minecraft themed party supplies. Wrap all of the gifts with green wrapping paper. Leave no theme stone unturned!

Invite Family and Friends in Person

There are some ways that you can still have fun with family and friends in person even while being socially distanced. *cough car parade cough*

Schedule small groups of four friends to come by and spend time with your birthday kid throughout the day. Make individual bags of goodies and treats (maybe even include a mask!). Or make cupcakes and set up a table where friends drive past and pick one up. Encourage your kid’s friends to do a card bomb! Every one of them who comes past brings a greeting card that they best feel represents their relationship with your kid.

More than anything, what makes a birthday extra memorable is being surrounded by loved ones. Social distancing means we can’t do parties the way we used to, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get creative to have fun and still be safe.

