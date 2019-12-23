5 Steps For Surviving Winter Break (Explained In Tweets)

Mommy, for real/Twitter and Imgorthand/Getty

We’ve survived the holiday madness. Kind of. We’ve cleaned up the wrapping paper and put batteries in a gazillion toys. We’ve fa-la-la’d and ho-ho-ho’d… and we are done.

Except that we can’t really be “done.” Because fucking winter break.

Winter Break as a parent is a lot like Spring Break when you're single and childless. A bunch of naked people shouting and demanding drinks. — Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) December 17, 2016

My kids have this thing called Winter Break. It’s a week when they stay home from school and break everything — including the spirit of their parents. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) February 19, 2019

*sometime after Christmas and before New Year’s* 7yo: Dad, what day is it? Me: I have no idea. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) December 27, 2017

I mean, who thought up this nonsense?

What childless devil thought the holiday spirit of family and togetherness could coexist with winter break and actual family togetherness? — JenniFerCryinOutLoud (@MiddlingMs) December 21, 2016

Winter Break Survival basically comes down to five critical steps:

Step #1: Freak out.

Our kids are home with no school for the rest of the year. Just take a minute to let the horror of that sink in. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 21, 2016

Day one of my kids' winter break and I already feel like I've been awake for 1000 straight hours, so these next 2 1/2 weeks should be fine. — Ash (an holiday female) ⚪️ (@adult_mom) December 17, 2016

Parenting Tip: On the first night of vacation, have a complete emotional breakdown in front of your kids so they know not to fuck with you. — The Dad (@thedad) December 21, 2014

Step #2. Set low expectations. The key is to set the bar low. No, lower.

Goals for break, 1st day: Read to kids constantly, make cookies, create lasting memories. 2nd: Make it through the day without yelling. — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) December 20, 2016

Bought beer, hard cider & 3 bottles of wine. Cashier: "you must be having a party!"

Me: "Nope, my kids started winter break today" — Sara (@smilely_gal) December 23, 2015

The hardest part of winter break is remembering to feed my kids meals all day. — Mommy, for real. (@MommyisForReal) December 26, 2017

Step #3: Try to look on the bright side.

Christmas break isn't so bad since the sound of your kids fighting over their new toys is drowned out by the vacuum sucking up pine needles. — the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) December 21, 2016

"Children hibernate at some point in the winter, right?"

-parents over Christmas break. — No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) December 23, 2016

If your kids aren’t trying to kill each other in the background of Oh Holy Night is it even Winter break? — Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) December 25, 2018

Step #4: Realize you’re beaten.

On the 6th day of Winter Break my children gave to me: 6 broken objects, 5 untouched plates of food, 4 sibling fights, 3 irrational arguments, 2 bouts with high blood pressure, and one massive headache. — The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) December 28, 2017

The Soundtrack of Winter Break

1."Shrieking"

2."Crying"

3."Thump, Crash, Bang"

4."Rustling of Chocolate Wrappers"

5."GlubGlubGlub of Wine" — Salty Mermaid Entertainment (@saltymermaident) January 2, 2016

Today is the "I don't care if you guys sit and play Xbox all day as long as you don't fight"th day of winter break. — Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) February 18, 2016

"JESUS CHRIST LEAVE THE DOG'S ASS ALONE" -me, absolutely fuckin done with winter break — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 30, 2016

Day 12 of winter break. An 11pm bedtime is TOTALLY normal, right? Asking for a friend. — Julianna Miner (@mommylandrants) January 2, 2014

Parkour was invented in the living rooms of midwesterners when children were stuck indoors for too long during the cold winter break. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 27, 2017

And on the 9th day of winter break the mother finally lost her shit and exclaimed, “Jesus in the manger if I have to spend 8 more days listening to you guys whine and complain I’m going to lose my freaking mind.” — Mommy, for real. (@MommyisForReal) December 31, 2018

Step #5: Give up and pray for survival.

I'm just a mom on winter break, standing in front of my kids' school asking, "HOW BIG OF A CHECK DO I NEED TO WRITE FOR YOU TO RE-OPEN?" — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 2, 2018

To parents everywhere with kids still on Winter Break. pic.twitter.com/WyVIkX4Hbi — charlie capen (@charliecapen) January 3, 2017

Good luck and godspeed, y’all.