5 Ways You Didn’t Know Probiotics Can Help Your Child Maintain A Routine

Young boy sitting on the toilet

As moms, we’re always looking for ways to help our families stay healthy. We’re constantly consuming info about how to make sure everyone in the house is feeling their best. Because let’s be honest: when kids are feeling out of sorts, life just doesn’t go as smoothly. That might look like hectic mornings or hellish evenings, too much sleep or not enough, and complaints about meals and snack times. No thank you!

You’ve heard that probiotics are good for tummy troubles. But you probably didn’t know that probiotics can help improve your child’s digestive health all year round. On top of that, keeping kids “regular” can be a regular challenge — digestive health can affect everything from focus to overall energy levels.

Digestion Is Power

Fiber and probiotics help keep kids’ digestive systems running smoothly. Making sure to include plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in their diets is a great first step. But it’s not always enough. Schedule disruptions, travel, and even bouts of pickiness can all interfere with that dream diet we try to provide, and before you know it, your kids are making the grumpy stink face at you for apparently no reason.

Culturelle® Kids Probiotic + Fiber is the perfect choice when changes in your child’s diet alone are not enough. It’s a gluten-free▲, dairy-free, and sugar-free powder (with no added flavor) that mixes easily into cool foods or liquids, like your kid’s favorite yogurt or applesauce. It’s a safe, gentle, and drug-free way to help restore regularity and keep kids’ digestive systems running smoothly.*

Culturelle® Kids Probiotic + Fiber contains a unique blend of naturally sourced ingredients developed just for kids’ digestive systems:

2.5 billion CFU’s of Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, the #1 clinically studied probiotic strain in kids † , to balance the gut while helping get your child’s digestive system back on track.* 3.5 grams of gluten-free ▲ dietary fiber, the equivalent of one small apple.

With no harsh stimulants, it’s a gentle way to keep kids feeling their best — no matter what’s on their plates.*

Tummy Troubles Are Everyone’s Troubles

When kids can poop, they feel better. And when they feel better, everybody around them feels better. Kids get cranky when they don’t feel well (don’t we all?) and it can make it harder for them to focus, to stay awake, and to sleep at night. Probiotics can help reduce occasional tummy trouble — and by extension, the troubles that come with it.

Welcome To Gut Microbiome

One of the things we’re learning about the gut microbiome is that it’s essential to overall health.

The bacteria that live in our kids’ gut microbiome are linked to cognition, mood, immune health, and digestive function. Sooo, kind of everything. And factors like diet and stress can disrupt a child’s microbiome and lead to a number of issues.

Balance their gut naturally with Culturelle® Kids Probiotic Gummies.* This daily supplement uses the power of good bacteria to supplement your child’s digestive health. Culturelle® Kids gummies are made with pectin and real sugar, natural flavors, and colors from fruits and vegetables so they’re delicious with no sugary coating needed. They’re also vegan-friendly.

These carefully-curated gummies include 1.5 billion CFUs of Bacillus subtilis DE111®, guaranteed through expiration (often a concern with probiotics) so they’re a gummy probiotic you can feel good about giving your kids each day, knowing you’re supporting their all-important gut microbiome. And the delicious taste means you won’t have to fight them on taking it.

Immune System For The Win

Now that much of the country is back in school, kids are back in literal playgrounds for harmful bugs. And we all know what happens when kids bring home bugs. They miss school, we miss work, and nobody’s in a good mood.

70% of the body’s immune system is in the gut — probiotics support our kids’ natural immune defenses by getting to work in their core where their immune system lives. A great alternative to a sugary supplement is Culturelle® Kids Probiotics Chewables. They’re made with Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG — an ingredient clinically proven to help reduce occasional tummy troubles (like diarrhea and occasional digestive upset) by helping to restore the balance of good and not-so-good bacteria in children’s digestive systems.* Stay in school, kids.

Sleep Matters

If there’s one routine that absolutely everyone needs to stay healthy, it’s a sleep routine. When kids don’t feel well, one of the first things to go off the rails is sleep — ours and theirs. Probiotics like Culturelle® Kids products support the healthy immune system and digestive tract health that helps kids feel good so everyone can sleep a little easier.

Probiotics — what can’t they do?

As the #1 pediatrician-recommended probiotic brand±, Culturelle® is the trusted go-to for developing digestive and immune systems.* Keep things running smoothly and support their health with the power of good bacteria.

*These statements have not been evaluated by The Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

† Based on the number of Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG clinical studies, as of January 2021.

± Based on a 2020 survey among pediatricians recommending a probiotic brand.

▲ Meets the FDA’s guidelines for gluten-free