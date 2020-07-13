6 Reasons ‘Camp Prime’ Can Help Everyone Live Their Best Lives This Summer

This year has been…a lot. In fact, looking back on the first half of 2020, it feels more like a decade. Remember January? How we were gonna really get it all together this year? Ha! We were so young and innocent.

Now summer is here. And because apparently 2020 wouldn’t have it any other way, it looks like many camps, most amusement parks and lots of sports are still not happening. Even in the best of times, this would be a bit of a bummer. But after spending the spring becoming – surprise! – teachers of every subject and all grades, we’re exhausted!

So what do we do now?

We do Camp Prime that’s what. With plans and activities to keep everyone engaged and active, Amazon’s Camp Prime is here to save the summer.

Summer traditions like camping, going to the beach and road trips may look a little different this year. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still be tons o’ fun. With Camp Prime, your kids can have fun, stay active and learn no matter where you are. That’s called living your best life and we are here for it.

Still unconvinced? Read on.

1. You Just Finished Being A Teacher; You Don’t Have To Be A Camp Counselor

For a lot of us, the thought of coming up with one more idea for a fun and enriching activity after a few months of virtual learning is enough to bring on real, actual tears. Thank goodness Camp Prime provides activities for all kinds of summer fun — from building an indoor campfire (minus the real fire, of course) to making a bug hotel (yes, really!).

2. Skip The Mom Guilt

If we’re being honest here, we’ve all had that summer moment. The one where you’re just about at the point where you hand your kids ALL the devices and say, “Here. Go crazy.” But we don’t because we know the guilt would be crushing. Camp Prime eliminates Mom Guilt with projects that keep kids busy and active – even if they’re just on a bug-finding mission for their bug hotel.

3. It’s Your Clipboard

You know how camp counselors always have that clipboard? The one that seems to contain some sort of magic words that move kids seamlessly from arrival to morning snack to enriching activity to outdoor time? With Camp Prime, now you’ve got the clipboard and the best part is these projects and activities happen on YOUR schedule. Snack time is whenever you want it to be. No more standing at the sink while you scarf a string cheese, trying to figure out what to do next.

4. Make NEW Summer Traditions

Sure, things are a little different this year. That means there’s an opportunity to discover new stuff your family loves to do together, like designing your summer camp crest (which you can now hang up every summer). You really can make it a fun and memorable summer, no matter what. Because the best part of summer is kicking back, slowing down a little and just enjoying your time together. Camp Prime will help you find new ways to make it happen.

5. The Calendar Doesn’t Get To Be The Boss This Year

Trying to get into that camp with the waitlist, shuffling around the other camps to make it work, choosing road trip dates, getting the right week off work. Honestly, there are some real bright sides to doing summer at your own pace. This year, chuck your calendar and do things on your own time.

6. Camp Is Free and Open – For Everybody!

Camp Prime is free (yes, F-R-E-E) and open to all families. You don’t need to be a Prime member to access its summer fun, and most of the activities use supplies you probably already have around the house. Camp Prime does offer awesome camp-themed suggestions for Prime members to make the most of their membership – like tuning into Amazon Original Troop Zero on Prime Video for a movie night or jamming out to a variety of Amazon Music playlists like Pop for Summer. Or, how about kicking back to read Prime Reading summer recommendations like One Crazy Summer. There’s truly something for everyone: From instructions on learning to garden with an upcycled box to creating an at-home STEM lab, Camp Prime has it.

Camp Prime is the solution we all needed this summer. This year will definitely be different from the others and who knows? You might discover even more ways to have fun, stay active and keep learning all summer long.