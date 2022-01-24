6 Reasons I’ll Only Do My Family’s Grocery Shopping At ALDI

ALDI

It’s embarrassing to admit, but I only discovered ALDI a few years ago. A financial rough patch had me on a mission to cut spending wherever I could. I’d heard ALDI had great prices, so I decided to give it a go.

Welp. I should have been doing my grocery shopping at ALDI all along. Not only was I wowed by the quality and selection of products (especially the organic options), but I cut my grocery bill nearly in half. Since then, ALDI has been my grocery shopping ride-or-die. Here are my top reasons why:

1. The Prices

Everyone I know who has just had their first shopping experience at ALDI has reverse sticker shock. Meaning, they simply cannot comprehend how affordable their grocery bill is compared to wherever they did their shopping before, without skimping on quality. ALDI prices stay low because they don’t pad the shopping experience with extras like a salad bar, deli and bakery, plastic bags (you bring your own bags or buy ALDI reusable for less), or someone to push your cart to your car for you as if you’re the Queen of the Cul-de-sac.

2. The Curated Selection Of Delicious Better-For-You Foods

I started buying Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Crust Margherita Pizza for myself because it’s made with a gluten-free cauliflower crust and I thought I may be sensitive to gluten. Turns out I’m fine with gluten, yet we still keep this pizza stocked in the freezer because it’s so delicious, even my kids love it. Cauliflower pizza. Go figure.

I used to buy pistachios only intermittently even though my 15-year-old son is crazy for them. With ALDI, I can afford this delicious, filling, heart-healthy snack every week. Now if we could just get my son to pick up the shells he accidentally drops on his bedroom floor.

3. Something For Every Dietary Preference

Meat substitutes like veggie burgers or black bean burgers can get expensive… unless you’re shopping at ALDI. One of our go-to meatless dinners that takes mere minutes to whip up is Earth Grown Black Bean Chipotle Burgers. I love that my kids are getting the quality protein they need. ALDI also offers cage-free eggs and a large selection of organic produce. My household isn’t perfectly vegetarian by any means, but ALDI absolutely helps us do meatless Mondays.

4. ALDI Brands Taste Better Than Pricier Name Brands

Whether it’s the aforementioned black bean burgers, Simply Nature Organic Granola, or PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water, my kids and I agree we like the flavor of ALDI brands better than the pricier national brands we used to buy. I said what I said.

5. You Can Order Online And Pick It Up Or Have It Delivered

When the week gets too hectic (are any weeks not hectic?), you can simply order online and have someone else do your shopping for you and bring it out to your car. Rejoice! Of course, in most areas you can also have your ALDI order delivered right to your door. Huh. Maybe you are the Queen of the Cul-de-sac.

6. You Can Be In And Out In Under 20 Minutes

Then again, if you go inside, you can be sure it’ll be a quick trip. ALDI is compact and thoughtfully organized, stocked with items people are most likely to buy rather than with miles of shelves filled with endless options in a massive warehouse-style building. The selection of fresh grapes, bananas, and strawberries you feed your kids on the regular are practically within arm’s reach of each other. If you get to the register and realize you forgot something, it takes less than a minute to dash to grab the forgotten item.

I sing ALDI praises any time grocery shopping comes up in conversation. We all want to feed our families the healthiest options possible. And whether you’re living on a strict budget or need a personal assistant to remind you where you parked your yacht, it’s always a smart move to save money. ALDI has us covered on all fronts, and I’ll always be an ALDI superfan because of it.

