The Super Bowl Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Has An Appearance By John Krasinski

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place may have hit theaters in 2018, but we can still feel the film’s tension — and hear every bite of popcorn taken around us in the theater when we watched the film the weekend it came out that April. Since, the film directed by The Office and Jack Ryan alum has been a hit, receiving awards such as the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role due to Mary Poppins Returns and The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt’s superb, brilliant performance. Now, two years later, we’ve received not one but now two trailers for the film’s sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, and — wait — is that Krasinski we see?

A Quiet Place Part II‘s second trailer opens up with none other than Krasinski who — spoiler alert! — dies in the first film. Lee Abbott, the character Krasinski plays, is seen walking toward a police officer when one of the monsters comes barreling through the frame, flipping over the cop car.

“Every step is much more treacherous,” Krasinski says in a supplementary clip.

Though A Quiet Place Part II picks up where A Quiet Place left off, Krasinski assures in a supplementary clip that the film will answer everyone’s burning questions, “especially ‘how did this all start?'” he says.

In A Quiet Place Part II, Evelyn (Blunt) is now a single parent with a newborn baby. The barn is burnt down, and their house is destroyed, and Evelyn must protect her children.

“The idea of these kids and this family having this safety net taken from them … They are forced to go out into the world and see how other people live, They literally leave the path of safety and go into the unknown,” Krasinski says.

In the new trailer, Evelyn and her children are seen with new survivors played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Krasinski also teases the possibility of Part II leading to Part III, telling Total Film that he “set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in II that not only explain more about I, but would allow for more mythology. But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

While Krasinski says the studio hasn’t expressed interest in a third one, he does mention that he and studio “are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money.” Krasinski adds: “I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

“It’s harrowing, it’s terrifying; but at the core of it, it’s a very human story,” Blunt says.

A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters March 20.