Adele’s Christmas Photos Stir Online Debate Over Body Image

Adele/Instagram

Adele shares Christmas photos on Instagram, but all anyone can talk about is her weight loss

Adele hasn’t gifted the public with a new album in a while and she only posts on Instagram about once a month, but when the iconic U.K. songstress broke her relative social media silence to share some snaps from a Christmas party she hosted, the only thing anyone could focus on was that she looked like she’d lost some weight.

Tons of outlets covered Adele’s holiday party, but it was mostly British tabloids that were obsessed with framing her holiday photos around her weight loss.

“Adele shows off glam transformation after whopping three stone weight loss.” — The Daily Star.

“Adele looks unrecognisable and oozes glamour in festive snap after weight loss,” — Mirror Celeb.

“Adele flaunts HUGE three stone weight loss in stunning satin dress to ring in Christmas with Santa,” — The Daily Mail.

Adele looks unrecognisable and oozes glamour in festive snap after weight losshttps://t.co/mlRPcDmiFV pic.twitter.com/ChIIFDAGzt — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) December 23, 2019

But it wasn’t just the tabloids. Fans and followers rushed in to emphatically praise her weight loss as it pertained to her shape, and therefore her perceived worth.

“FABULOUS. Incredible weightloss by #Adele. Unrecognisable,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “She looks so good she’s so skinny,” another said on Instagram.

“Let the pie fall,

When it crumbles,

We will stand tall,

Face it all together.” 🥧 FABULOUS. Incredible weightloss by #Adele. Unrecognisable. V Jerry Hall 🌟#Piefall pic.twitter.com/K232XctrwI — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) December 24, 2019

UK Journalist India Willoughby’s tweet was met with a ton of pushback from fans who were critical that Adele is only being congratulated for losing weight and not like, you know, being one of the most talented singers of her generation?

.... Unrecognisable? As if weight carries an image??... Yep it's still 2019. If you put weight on will you be a different person? Drop me out! — Reidie (@Daver2212) December 24, 2019

Can I retweet this twice? Lol. She’s the same beautiful, funny and talented woman no matter what. But hey, guess the media only sees someone as their weight/body... Nothing has progressed - glad someone gets it! — kathryn 🙂 (@misskatgina) December 24, 2019

She’s always been gorgeous but I guess you haven’t truly “made it” until you’re skinny. 🙄 — Leigh Ⓜ️🍑🍃 (@shevotesblue) December 24, 2019

Willoughby didn’t seem to understand the criticism and only thought she was giving the singer a compliment, but body-positive warrior Jameela Jamil put it best when she wrote, “Adele was beautiful before. Is beautiful now. Will be beautiful WHATEVERTHEFUCK weight she will be in the future. The weight of a global icon trending is a sign there is still work to do in how we value women in 2020. Being thinner doesn’t add to her value. She was born.”

Adele was beautiful before. Is beautiful now. Will be beautiful WHATEVERTHEFUCK weight she will be in the future. The weight of a global icon trending is a sign there is still work to do in how we value women in 2020. Being thinner doesn’t add to her value. She was born 💯 pic.twitter.com/frzP7uQIjJ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 24, 2019

Plus, Adele hasn’t really commented publicly about her weight loss. All she did was post a photo from Christmas and the comment section zeroed in on her body. Others chimed in to echo this sentiment.

Celebrating Adele's weight loss is a garbage thing to do for a million reasons. Here are two: 1. It tells your fat friends you think their bodies are a problem to be solved. 2. The weight loss could be the result of physical or mental health struggles. Weird to cheer about! — Audra Williams (@audrawilliams) December 24, 2019

Chil’ you would have thought Adele was a gremlin the way the media acts now that she’s loss weight, she’s BEEN beautiful, she’s BEEN THAT BITCH! I’m so tired of America’s obsession with being skinny, it’s annoying af! pic.twitter.com/DrUkwjOYxZ — StrongLikeMegTheeStallionsKnees (@yourditarrie) December 24, 2019

Are you kidding me? Adele would be disgusted at how y’all just suddenly stanning her just because she lost weight, she‘s ALWAYS been powerful https://t.co/cH7JEOELXZ — k (@taintedavenue) December 24, 2019

Adele can set rain on fire I don’t care about her losing a few pounds. FIRE. — .:RiotGrl:. (@RiotGrlErin) December 24, 2019

TW: ED At the time I was most praised for my body image I was secretly TERRIFIED of eating lettuce without weighing it. Stop commenting on people’s weight, it’s the LEAST relevant thing abt them, & you have no idea what they’re going through. We are more than an image. #adele — Yasmeen Alhaj, RD2B (@middleeats_) December 24, 2019

Adele is just trying to share some Christmas photos and for some reason, it turned into “Omigod but her body!” Next time Adele shares photos from a Christmas party, the only appropriate headline should be, “Adele has a holiday party, remains one of the most talented singers of her generation.” Full stop.