Adidas' New Sports Bra Ad Is Showing Boobs In All Their Natural Glory

Boobs: Glorious, life-giving, natural-as-the-earth-we-walk-on boobs have been sexualized and shamed since the dawn of man. We are inundated with images of “perfect” breasts everywhere and the message was always loud and clear. If you don’t have perky, perfectly round ta-ta’s your boobs are not worthy of respect or love.

It doesn’t just send dangerous subconscious messaging to women from a young age, it makes companies forget that real boobs exist. You know, the kinds that sag, or are different sizes entirely, or long ones or round ones or full ones or flat ones.

Adidas is on a mission to change that, and very recently put their money where their mouth is with an ad that brilliantly displays bare breasts in their unique glory.

“We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort,” read the caption on the jaw-dropping tweet. “Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.”

Of the 43 styles available, women can also shop by support, size or even sport so they can get the exact fit they need for the task at hand.

The ad gives women the much needed representation we’ve been lacking for so long and is on full display out in the wild, though the exact location isn’t disclosed.

As with anything involving women’s bodies, the ad has stirred up a mixed-bag of reactions and emotions.

Some on Twitter were thrilled to see real representation and thanked the brand for spotlighting it.

While others criticized the brand was just going for “shock value” and ads like this sexualize and commodify women’s bodies.

The truth is, this is one of those situations where both sides are true. Yes, women’s bodies are infamously “chopped up” and sexualized for product pushing but, it is important for people to have real representation. And if the band backs it up with products that serve the audience they are pandering to, I say bring on the boobs.