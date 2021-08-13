A Bunch Of Grown Adults Are Weirdly Invested In Alabama RushTok

This is the best thing to happen to fashion since Project Runway, y’all
Life has been hard lately. Between the surge of coronavirus hospitalizations, wildfires, heat waves, and the royal family STILL circling the wagons around Prince Andrew. We could use a break. Thankfully, RushTok is here to save us all.
For those unaware, RushTok is a hashtag on TikTok that follows sororities as they navigate through rush week. The pledge’s videos are sweetly earnest: the young women look into the camera and describe what they are wearing, and what day of rush they’re on.
So far, the standouts of the week have been cheery @blakeannajoy.
With enthusiastic commentary from @hannahdubb.
And the laid-back charm of @whatwouldjimmybuffetdo.
The better-in-pairs vibes from @prettypinklash.
The clearly over it nonchalance of @whatwoulddollypartondo.
The running-on-adrenaline vibe.
As one TikTokker followed along the young women’s journey, she became protective of their collective experience.
One TikTok user commented on just how organized the effort behind rush week has been.
The real-time unfolding of rush week makes for a drama better than any episode of Big Brother that has ever aired, as one TikTokker posted.
People are INVESTED, y’all.
Another user chimed in with how much the RushTok trend has affected the way she approaches her daily routine.
While another user couldn’t help but join in on the fun.
“The belt is from Apple.”
As for me, it hasn’t affected me at all. But I would like to add that my dress is from Anthropologie, my socks are from Free People, I’m not wearing any shoes, and my necklace is from Sofia Zakia. But I digress.
It’s important to note that the history of rushing sororities (especially in the South) has a complicated and painful history for some.
Cosmopolitan published an explainer on the segregationist history of sororities.
One woman of color posted her complicated reaction to her addiction to RushTok.
A TikTok user pointed out that “organizations founded on being exclusionary can never be inclusive.”
Another TikTok user posted a video to encourage women who watched the vids and came away thinking they weren’t the ‘sorority type.’
Still, it’s hard not to root for the young women who seem eager to participate in sorority life. Perhaps they will bring the needed change to the organizations by making them more diverse and more welcoming.