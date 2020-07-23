AOC Responds To GOP Lawmaker Who Called Her A ‘F*cking B*tch’

ABC News/Twitter

AOC levels fiery speech at GOP congressman Ted Yoho after he calls her a ‘fucking bitch’

Earlier this week, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a heated debate with republican congressman from Texas, Ted Yoho. Outside the capitol steps on Monday, July 20, 2020, The Hill reported how Yoho accosted AOC, calling her “disgusting,” and “out of her freaking mind” for having the audacity to suggest that maybe poverty and unemployment are causing an uptick in crime New York City. As he walked away he was heard calling her a “fucking bitch.” Today, July 23, 2020, AOC returned to the House floor and leveled a fiery tirade against Yoho after his dismal attempt at an apology.

Yoho told NBC News that he never used the terms “fucking bitch” but that he muttered, “that’s bullshit” to himself (though White House reporter Mike Willis who stood inches away from the confrontation was 100% adamant he used the misogynistic slur). Then, instead of apologizing to AOC for the verbal abuse, Yoho leaned on the tired “as a father of a daughter” line, to apparently try to avoid any blame. He only apologized for the “abrupt manner” of his discussion.

Republican responds to calling a colleague “disgusting” & a “f—ing b*tch” w/ “I cannot apologize for my passion” and blaming others. I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept. Yoho is refusing responsibility. https://t.co/BKzJa7KUBW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020

AOC fired back with a speech that should be immortalized in stone, saying Yoho’s “apology” was nothing more than an attempt to “make excuses for his behavior.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: "Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wife and two daughters. I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter. I am someone's daughter, too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter." https://t.co/U2UIEaCljG pic.twitter.com/kk701q80zW — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2020

“I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate,” she said. “And to accept it as an apology. And to accept silence as a form of acceptance, I could not allow that to stand.”

“And I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me,” she continued. “Clearly, he does not want to. Clearly, when given the opportunity he will not. And I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women and using abusive language towards women.”

Right now, @AOC is speaking from the House floor about @RepTedYoho’s comments. “When you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters.” pic.twitter.com/USkyv6z6XM — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) July 23, 2020

Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wife and two daughters,” she said. “I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho’s youngest daughter. I am someone’s daughter, too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter. My mother got to see Mr. Yoho’s disrespect on the floor of this House towards me on television, and I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men.”

Here is my full response regarding Mr. Yoho and the culture of misogyny that inspired his actions. I am deeply appreciative of my colleagues and everyone speaking up and out against the rampant mistreatment of women both in Congress and across the country. ⬇️ https://t.co/nFfxy5UdmP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 23, 2020

AOC shared the nearly 10-minute address in full on her Twitter along with the following statement.

“Here is my full response regarding Mr. Yoho and the culture of misogyny that inspired his actions,” AOC wrote. “I am deeply appreciative of my colleagues and everyone speaking up and out against the rampant mistreatment of women both in Congress and across the country.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s experienced this level of “disrespect” and name-calling for her entire career in politics, making AOC’s public rejection of this kind of verbal abuse a long-awaited necessity.