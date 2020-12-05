All Aboard! “Mighty Express” Is Just The Thing You’ll Want To Binge With Your Preschooler This Holiday Break

Do you hear what I hear? It’s the ta-dum sound of Netflix’s iconic intro. After the year we’ve had, we all deserve a break and a TV binge or three. If you’re looking for something to add to your queue that’ll entertain the kiddos and let you kick back and relax, Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas is just the seasonal special you seek.

(Advanced condolences to whatever holiday movies your kids usually watch non-stop because this is about to be their new go-to.)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas Has All Your Kids’ Faves In One

Between remote school, working from home, and the chaos that is 2020, you may have missed one of Netflix’s newest releases, Mighty Express. The animated preschool series comes from Spin Master Entertainment, the creators of PAW Patrol as well as toys like Hatchimals, Bakugan, and Kinetic Sand. That’s a longer way to say your kid is going to be obsessed with this show.

Like the series, Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas holiday special takes place in Tracksville, a quirky town of talking trains run by kids, as they get ready for the holiday season. There’s talking trains! There’s festive songs! And yes, of course, there’s Santa Claus himself. It’s like they took a condensed list of things kids love, made it Christmas-y, and animated it.

It’s Twice As Long As A Regular Mighty Express Episode

While an episode of Mighty Express typically runs 11 minutes, the Christmas special is two times as long. That’s 22 entire minutes of the aforementioned talking trains, festive songs, and general holiday merriment. That’s also 22 full minutes spent cuddled up on the couch with your kiddos, decked out in your coziest clothes, and snacking on every Christmas treat you can fit on your coffee table. After a long day spent getting ready for the holidays — and a long year spent staying home, sanitizing, and trying to stay as sane as possible — it’s a small but sweet way to settle into the holiday season with your little ones.

It’ll Be A Welcome Addition To Your Holiday Classics

Finding something to squeeze onto the list of things your kid wants to watch on repeat isn’t always easy. Sometimes they get hooked on one show and, next thing you know, your entire household is humming the theme song in their sleep. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas is equal parts fresh and familiar, making it something brand new to add to their list of holiday favorites while still feeling like the kind of thing your kid already loves. (Forewarning: you will absolutely be singing along to the Mighty Express songs whether you mean to or not.)

Plus, once you finish the Christmas special, you and your family can check out the entire Mighty Express series. All ten episodes of Mighty Express are available to stream right now on Netflix, and it’s exactly the kind of show you won’t feel guilty about letting your kid watch on repeat. Also, a marathon viewing of the Mighty Express series will give your kids a solid 110 minutes of dedicated distraction. Coupled with the doubly-long Christmas special, that gives you more than two extra hours to wrap some more gifts, bake another batch of cookies, or do a little online shopping for your family and yourself.

If you haven’t already, get ready for your family to become fully immersed in the holiday spirit because Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas is streaming now on Netflix. Merry mighty marathoning!