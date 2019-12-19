A Full-Length Trailer For The ‘All The Boys’ Sequel Is Finally Here!

Bettina Strauss/Netflix

For everyone who loved ‘All the Boys’ on Netflix, you’re going to want to see this full-length trailer for the sequel

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before became an instant hit when it dropped on Netflix, and for good reason. It’s a sweet, smart romantic comedy that feels real, plus it’s just fun to watch and wholesome AF. You leave that movie pretty invested in its main character, the lovelorn Lara Jean, and her pretend boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky, which is why we were thrilled from the moment it was announced that the movie was getting a sequel, also on Netflix, and also based on the fantastic book series by Jenny Han.

Now, finally, the first trailer for All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is here, and we are here for it. Before we launch into the synopsis, you just have to watch it for yourself.

OK, A: How excited does that trailer make you for the second movie, and B: How adorable are Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) now that they’re a real couple? It really makes us wonder, will we still root for them all the way through the new All the Boys movie, or will we somehow fall even more in love with Lara Jean and another boy?

Because, according to the trailer, this movie will start out with everything being A-OK for Lara Jean and Peter, who are finally an official couple after faking their relationship for the entire first film. We see them going on some really adorable dates together, and making a sweet, very high-school-esque promise that they’ll never break each other’s hearts. They’re still perfectly in love, just like they were at the end of the first installment of All the Boys.

But then, we see someone from Lara Jean’s past enter back into her life. It’s John Ambrose (played by Jordan Fisher) — one of the recipients of all those love letters Lara Jean accidentally sent out back in the first movie. You know, the letters that led to her relationship with Peter. And now, they’ve brought another (very attractive) boy into the fold, and who knows what could happen.

As Netflix’s official synopsis for the movie puts it, “When John Ambrose, another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?”

We’ll surely find out when To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on Feb. 12 — just in time for Galentine’s Day!