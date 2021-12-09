Alyssa Scott Breaks Silence With Heartfelt Tribute to Her & Nick Cannon’s Late Son

Alyssa Scott/Instagram

Alyssa Scott speaks out after Nick Cannon announces the passing of their five-month-old son Zen

TV host Nick Cannon announced Tuesday, December 7, 2021 that his 5-month-old son Zen, whom he welcomed in June 2021 with Alyssa Scott, died of a brain tumor over the weekend. Now, Zen’s mother has broken her silence with an emotional tribute to her son.

Scott shared a video montage of her son, paired with Jhené Aiko’s song “Promises,” alongside a heartfelt and honestly, heartbreaking, message.

“Oh my sweet Zen,” Scott writes. “The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

Over shots of Scott holding her son, Zen taking a bath, and even video from the hospital, Scott continued:

“These last 5 months we have been in this race together…You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now,” Scott shared.

Scott concluded her tragic post writing that she is “being carried” by Zen’s “sister…By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up…It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy. I will love you for eternity.”

Cannon shed more light on Zen’s medical condition earlier this week.

Cannon broke the news on his daytime talk show, sharing that over the summer Zen was diagnosed with a condition called hydrocephalus which causes a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in or around the brain.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” Cannon said during the Tuesday episode. “He had this real interesting breathing and by the time he was two months old I noticed [that] he had this nice sized head too — I called it a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything about it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

Tragically, Zen’s condition worsened over the Thanksgiving holiday and he passed away on Sunday December, 5, 2021.

After opening up on television about his son, Cannon updated the studio audience on Wednesday’s episode saying, “People keep asking me how I’m doing I say, ‘I’m vertical, I’m standing and you know that’s a good start,'” Cannon shared. “Yesterday, it was a little easier than today because yesterday I was so laser-focused and even numb… I just knew I just had to get it done. Today, I’m a little torn. I’m a little confused. Because it’s a hurting thing.”

Young Zen was only five-months-old. Sending so much love to these parents during this devastating time.