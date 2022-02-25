Amanda Kloots attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/WireImage)

The Talk co-host tested positive for coronavirus on Feb. 24 and will be quarantining at home with her 2-year-old son

After two years of chaos, confusion and the constant threat of losing tenuous childcare arrangements, most parents have reached their breaking point. But The Talk co-host, Dancing With The Stars competitor and fitness guru Amanda Kloots has set high expectations for herself during her COVID-19 isolation — and we’re impressed.

Kloots, who announced her positive coronavirus test result on Feb. 24, plans to potty train her 2-year-old son, Elvis, while in quarantine and suggests that she may be using a no-pants, three-day-method.

“Taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!! Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days,” Kloots wrote in an Instagram post.

Thankfully, number 2 is going to be her number one concern during a precautionary isolation as Kloots reports she is feeling well.

“ I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease,” Kloots write on Instagram.

“I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was surprise this morning. This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic,” Kloots shared. It’s noteworthy that the former Rockette made it through an entire season of DWTS without testing positive.

Kloots is one of the many people who have tragically lost a loved one to COVID-19. Her husband, Nick Cordero , who was 41 and had no preexisting conditions, died in July 2020 after a three-month battle with the virus that led to a leg amputation and medically induced coma

Throughout the ordeal, Kloots shared the details of Cordero’s illness, urging fans to use masks and take the virus seriously. Last February, she posted a picture of herself getting vaccinated, writing, “I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother, of getting this virus and now I am one step closer to safety.”

Kloots wrote that she hopes to be back at work on The Talk soon. May an uneventful, diaper-free life await her on the other side of this isolation!