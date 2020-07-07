Amanda Kloots Sings Heartbreaking Final Tribute To Husband Nick Cordero

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, shared one last sing-a-long to Instagram Live as a tribute to her husband, who died of COVID-19 on Monday

On the morning of June 6, Broadway star Nick Cordero died of COVID-19 complications. He was only 41 years old. His wife, Amanda Kloots, posted the tragic news on Instagram, writing, “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him,” Kloots wrote. Cordero had been hospitalized for three months and went through a leg amputation due to complications from the virus.

While Cordero was in the hospital, Kloots had started posting sing-a-longs on Instagram Live. For 95 days, she sang to fans as a form of therapy for herself, as well as fans of the Broadway star who were concerned for his life. Shortly after his death, Kloots sang one last song: “Live Your Life,” which is one of Cordero original’s. On Monday, she told fans, “There were days where I didn’t think I could get on this social media and sing, but I always felt better after I did. Singing and dancing — it’s an amazing way to have some therapy in your life.”

During her IG Live, Kloots told fans tuning in, “I sang this song to Nick yesterday in his room and so many of the lyrics are so crazy on point and they’re just so beautiful. Life throws so many things at you and you never know what that is. It could be a serious illness like Nick had, it could be you get fired from your job, it could be you have a fight with a family member. I think Nick’s point [was] fight for it and don’t let that kill your life. Keep moving, keep striving, keep working, keep singing, keep dancing, keep living.”

“I just wanted him to know that his dream of becoming a rock star happened. And sometimes your dreams happen and you don’t get to fully embrace them, but Nick’s dream of becoming a rock star definitely happened, and it was because of you guys,” she shares.

After her performance, Kloots broke down crying, telling viewers, “Nick left this earth with people around him that he loved [and] listening to music. I don’t think he would’ve wanted anything else. So, I think we gave him a good send off and I’ll miss him every day of my life, that’s for sure.”

Kloots and Cordero share a 1-year-old named Elvis. We cannot even begin to fathom just how devastated the Kloots-Cordero family is right now.

Additionally, Kloots posted a compilation video that her sister made for her that shows the love and support her family showed her these last few months while Cordero was in the hospital. It’s titled “Silver Linings” and is meant to highlight that there is still so much brightness in Kloots’ life. While there’s no way a video can reverse the tragedy in Kloots’ life, it at least serves as a reminder that there are so many people who love her and Elvis — and that she is not alone.

Kloots wrote, “This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings.” Here’s to the silver linings — may they light the way forward.