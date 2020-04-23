Get 9 Books For Free On Amazon Today To Celebrate ‘World Book Day’

Amazon and Ed Robertson/Unsplash

Amazon is offering nine free books to download to your Kindle on World Book Day

To celebrate World Book Day, Amazon has given us nine free books from authors around the globe to devour (each novel has been translated to English, so if you don’t know every single language on earth, that’s totally okay). This offering couldn’t come at a better time, and we could all probably benefit from getting lost in a book or two. All you have to do is download them here to your Kindle before the expiration date (which is tomorrow, April 24). Once you do that, you’re all set!

This comes from Amazon Crossing, a platform on Amazon that specifically introduces readers to international literature and makes discovering authors from all over the world accessible for everyone. It’s like having constant access to a World Literature college course (but, you know, without the arduous term papers and such).

The free literary lineup includes:

1. The Girl in the Tree by Turkish author Sebnem Isiguzel

This is a coming-of-age novel that follows a young girl who is surrounded by violence in her city of Istanbul. She meets a boy one day, and the two navigate their love in an environment that is everything but hospitable toward unity and compassion.

2. Hard Rain by South African author Irma Venter

Hard Rain follows journalist Alex Derksen as he travels to Tanzania and meets Ranna, a mysterious photographer. When the body of a billionaire washes up onshore, the first suspect is, you guessed it, Ranna. Alex needs to decide whether he trusts his feelings for Ranna, or whether he needs to run in the other direction.

3. The Man Who Played with Fire by Swedish author Jan Stocklassa

Stocklassa starts where the late author of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Stieg Larsson) left off: an investigation of the assassination of Swedish prime minister, Olof Palme. Fans of true crime will consider this their newest obsession.

4. Life by Chinese author Lu Yao

In Life, protagonist Gao Jialin must grapple with losing his job as a schoolteacher due to his country’s volatile politics. He moves away from his rural home and tries to make it in the big city. For anyone who’s had to upend their own life (whether or not it was their choice) and start fresh, this story will especially speak to you.

5. Your Perfect Year by German author Charlotte Lucas

Jonathan Grief is the heir to a publishing company. He’s divorced, super fit and disciplined, and very particular about his daily routine. One day, he discovers a planner titled “Your Perfect Year” left abandoned on his biking trail. These leads Jonathan into an investigation and adventure to find the owner of this mysterious planner.

6. The First Mrs. Rothschild by Israeli author Sara Aharoni

Set in 18th century Germany, this novel follows married couple Gutle and Meir Amschel Rothschild and their struggle to fit in with society. When Meir’s skills as a banker catch the eye of a German prince, their lives are forever changed. However, Gutle is worried that since they’re Jewish, it will affect how they’re treated by their new social circle.

7. The Price of Paradise by Spanish author Susana Lopez Rubio

Set in Havana, Cuba in 1947, a young man named Patricio arrives from Spain, a runaway in search of a better life. Patricio gets a job as a runner at a luxury department store, and from there, his life takes off — including a risky romance with a mobster’s wife and love for high end fashion labels.

8. Along the Tapajos by Brazilian author Fernando Vilela

This one is a children’s book, which is great if you don’t want your kid(s) to feel left out on World Book Day! Follow two siblings as they embark on adventures along the Trapajos River of Brazil to look for their missing pet tortoise.

9. Out of the Silence: After the Crash by Argentinian author Eduardo Strauch

Last but not least, if you’re into memoirs, this one is for you. This is the true story of the 1972 Andes plane crash that left a Uruguayan rugby team stranded for 72 days. Eduardo Strauch is one of the plane crash survivors who finds his way home.

So, what are you waiting for? Download as many as you want and get started!