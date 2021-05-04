Remain Calm: American Girl Is Bringing Back Its 6 Original Dolls

Mattel

American Girl’s 35th anniversary is here — and they’re bringing back Molly, Samantha, and the rest of the original dolls to celebrate

If you, like me, grew up in the 1990s with a super frugal mom who about passed out when she saw the price tag, you went without a coveted American Girl doll. I pined for Molly day in and day out for years (my mom later bought Molly plus two other AG dolls for my daughter, it’s ok, I’m fine and not at all permanently scarred). Now, we’re the moms — and American Girl is bringing back its six original dolls to celebrate the brand’s 35th anniversary.

Sure, you could buy one for your child, but also, you could buy one for your own inner child. Because we have adult money now (well… unless a car or appliance needs fixing/replacing or a kid needs braces. Ugh.)

The six originals — Samantha Parkington, Kirsten Larson, Molly McIntire, Felicity Merriman, Addy Walker and Josefina Montoya — are available now for purchase on the AG website and they’re just as glorious as my 9-year-old self remembers.

The original dolls have all been retired since the mid 2010s (2008-2013 for the first three dolls, Samantha, Kirsten and Molly, and later for Felicity, Addy and Josefina). So that means up until now, eBay or a really lucky garage sale trip was the only chance to score one of these originals. The dolls are now retailing for $150, which is a heck of a lot better than the thousands you might pay for one of the original-originals.

“For 35 years, American Girl has created powerful stories with smart, courageous heroines that have helped shape an entire generation of women,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, in a press release. “As we celebrate this major milestone, we’re thrilled to recognize the very first generation of American girls who grew up with these beloved, original characters and made them the phenomenon they are today. Knowing many of these women are now moms themselves, we look forward to creating special, multi-generational experiences for families via their shared love of the brand. We can’t wait to inspire and empower this next generation with even more relevant products, immersive experiences, and timeless stories.”

Each doll comes in its own special 35th Anniversary Collection, featuring “a signature 18-inch doll dressed in her original outfit and authentic accessories, and the character’s first paperback book in the series with a vintage cover.” The doll will also arrive in a collectible retro-inspired box. Yes, please.

The brand also has some fun anniversary content and experiences coming up including an advice book in the voices of the American Girls, a digital album full of character-inspired songs, and a virtual cupcake-decorating party on May 8th featuring Bobbie Lloyd, Chief Baking Officer of Magnolia Bakery.

Maybe getting my treasured Molly doll in my late 30s (or Samantha… I totally would’ve accepted Samantha) won’t have quite the same feel as getting her in 1992, but it will still be pretty dang great. Luckily, we have the chance to live out our childhoods again thanks to American Girl.