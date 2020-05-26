‘American Horror Story’ Is Officially Getting A Spinoff

FX

American Horror Stories, an American Horror Story spinoff has been officially greenlit by FX and here’s what to know about the series so far

Surprise, bitch! Something wicked this way comes, and you’ll be pretty excited about it if you loved Ryan Murphy’s freaky FX show, American Horror Story, which has recently been renewed through Season 13 (making it the longest-running hour-long show on the network). Its success most likely played a major part in getting the spinoff, American Horror Stories, the official greenlight — that, and the fact that the new show will most likely star AHS actors who have a cult-following themselves (like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, and *fingers crossed* Jessica Lange).

On May 11, Murphy first teased the idea of American Horror Stories on his Instagram page, telling fans, “American Horror Story cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin off we’re doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

According to TV Line, Murphy hasn’t confirmed which AHS actors will join the new show, and just because they made an appearance in his Zoom Room, doesn’t mean they’ll be in the spinoff. But seeing as Murphy prefers to work with the same crew, it’s very likely that we’ll be seeing some familiar faces.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported on the possibility of an AHS spinoff a couple weeks ago, American Horror Stories will be a collection of standalone episodes, each telling a new horror story. So, every single week we’ll be tuning in to a totally different scary tale (does this remind anyone else of Goosebumps or Are You Afraid of the Dark?!).

FX is especially excited to bring Murphy’s extra dose of horror and dark humor to life. “We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year. It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before,” Eric Schrier, the president of FX Entertainment said in a statement.

American Horror Stories doesn’t have a release date yet, and given the current restrictions on production due to the pandemic, it’s unclear when exactly we’ll be getting the new show (or even Season 10 of AHS, which has been pushed back by at least a year, according to TV Line). In the meantime, we’ll be rewatching all nine seasons of AHS currently streaming on Hulu (you can also watch the first eight seasons on Netflix) and casually casting a spell to ensure Jessica Lange comes back this time around.