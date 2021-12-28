Amy Schumer Shares Hilarious Experience With Fillers: ‘I Was Already Full’

(Steven Ferdman / Getty Images Entertainment)

Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share her experience getting fillers — and then having them dissolved soon afterward

If there’s one universal truth about cosmetic procedures, it’s that they’re not for everyone. While it may seem like every star in Hollywood is getting a little filler here and there, Amy Schumer was extremely candid on her Instagram about how she gave it a try — and decided it’s definitely not for her.

Schumer shared a selfie from her dermatologist’s office that showed her getting her cheek fillers dissolved after she wasn’t happy with her new look.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them,” she wrote in the caption, adding in her signature hilarious style, “I looked like #Malificent.”

For anyone who’s curious about the photo — and the white cream spread all over Schumer’s cheeks in it — the star’s dermatologist, Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, reshared the pic on her own Instagram and explained exactly what was going on when it was taken.

“Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!” she wrote. “@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it!”

She continued, “Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!”

The more you know, right?

So will this be Schumer’s last foray into cosmetic treatments? No one can say, because she’s been very open throughout her career about how she doesn’t judge these kinds of treatments — or the people who get them.

“I don’t judge anybody for having plastic surgery at all,” she told Cosmo in a 2014 interview. “I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it’s never enough — I think that’s bad. I don’t think it’s great for people.”

Since Schumer was so happy to have her fillers removed, it sounds like she has a perfectly healthy relationship with her own body image — with or without fillers.