Amy Schumer Posts Emotional FaceTime Call With BFF After Donating Masks To Her Hospital

Amy Schumer thanks healthcare workers for their lifesaving work against the coronavirus after mask donation

Amid a continuing shortage of personal protective equipment for medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, there are doctors and nurses who are relying on routes like donations and GoFundMe to get the masks and gowns they need to stay safe while they save their patients’ lives. Amy Schumer, whose childhood best friend is a nurse at Mt. Sinai South Nassau hospital in New York, just donated masks to the workers there. And in a touching video, Schumer and the Mt. Sinai staff were able to say thank you — to each other.

“Everyone is extremely, extremely grateful,” Schumer’s friend Jenny told her via a FacetTme call on a tablet set up near the nurses’ station. “You don’t even know how much it means to us. It makes us feel safer.”

At that point, Jenny choked up and was almost in tears.

“We are extremely grateful, OK? Everyone here has really, really been through a lot the last few weeks, and to know that there’s people looking out for us, doing whatever they can, makes a big difference.”

But Schumer wasn’t about to just take thanks from these hospital workers who are literally putting their lives in danger every day to help all of us through the pandemic.

“I’m just so grateful to you guys, honestly,” Schumer said. “I’m sorry you guys are going through this, and I’m so grateful, I’m so proud to know you, Jen. I want you all to know that Jen has been my best friend my whole life and she’s an amazing friend and an amazing mom.”

Then, in typical Amy Schumer style, she added, “But you guys need to know that she was a total slut in high school.” Then, the nurses broke out in tears of laughter.

Schumer has been a source of levity for all of us during the coronavirus pandemic, like when she posted a hilarious video reminding us all to “Be safe, wash your hands, and everything is canceled.”

View this post on Instagram Cancelled A post shared by @ amyschumer on Mar 13, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

She’s also had her share of heartbreaking moments, like when she had to take her son, Gene, to visit her father through a window, because they can’t be close to one another right now.

It’s a good reminder for all of us that, despite your level of fame or privilege, coronavirus doesn’t discriminate. We all have to fight it together, and you can help Schumer’s efforts by donating via the link to Bethenny Frankel’s bstrong campaign that Schumer posted alongside her touching video.