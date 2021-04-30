Amy Schumer Opened Up About Her Post-Kids Sex Life & It’s Relatable AF

Food Network

Let’s talk about sex, baby

Let’s get real here: If you’ve been in the same relationship for even just a few years, you’ve likely Googled, “How often should couples have sex?” Hey, sex ruts happen — even more so after you’ve had a kid. And none have been more refreshingly honest about their post-kids sex life than Amy Schumer.

Schumer recently opened up about her sex life with husband Chris Fischer on an episode of SiriusXM’s Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart podcast. On the Wednesday episode, Schumer didn’t hesitate one bit to reveal to host Kevin Hart that she and Fischer have sex every seven to 10 days.

“And we do it and we go, ‘God, that’s so great. Like we need to do that more.’ And then we don’t do it again for another seven to 10 days,” says Schumer, who married Fischer in 2018 and welcomed almost-2-year-old son Gene David in May 2019.

“This happened the other day,” she continues. “I go, ‘Do you want to have sex?’ And he makes this face … like he kind of pictured it and winced.”

God, if this isn’t the most relatable piece of content on the web right now. Even for couples without kids this is a pretty relatable sex schedule. According to experts, once a week is a common baseline for couples around the 40- to 50-year-old age range, while those in the 20- to 30-year-old age range average about twice a week. Other experts, like sex therapists, have even said said that they’ve seen couples have sex just once a month. In fact, according to a study conducted with more than 20,000 couples, 26 percent said they hit the once-a-week mark, with the majority reporting sex only once or twice a month — or less.

But regardless of the frequency, we love to see this topic become less taboo.

On the podcast, Schumer continues to say that Fischer made a face “like he ate something bad.”

“He’s like, ‘How about tomorrow?’ And I was like, ‘Great. Thank you. I feel really good,'” she jokes.

Schumer also tells Hart that her social life also changed since becoming a mother.

“I don’t go out anymore,” she says. “I’d be down at The Cellar every night doing stand-up, and now it’s like, if a friend is like, ‘Want to meet out at 8:00 p.m?’ I’m like, ‘8:00pm?! Sorry!'”

Um, yeah, same. Especially since we’ve all cocooned in our homes throughout the more than year-long pandemic.

Schumer has remained refreshingly honest and candid about her entire motherhood journey. Not too long ago, she even jokingly admitted she hasn’t been a “good” parent.

“Actually, no. It’s interesting. You don’t know how good of a parent you’re going to be. I got some nice advice from Natalie Portman,” she told Seth Meyers on Late Night back in February. “She was like, ‘You have more instincts than you know you have. And what I’m finding is that Natalie Portman is a huge liar. Because, so far, my instincts are all dead wrong.”

Gotta love her.