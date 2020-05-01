Anderson Cooper Announces Birth Of Baby Boy

CNN/Instagram

Anderson Cooper surprised viewers last night with the joyful news of his baby’s birth

Life is feeling a little bleak these days and while we’re all quarantined and anxiously watching the news, it’s easy to forget that there’s so much love and good in the world. That’s the exact message CNN anchor Anderson Cooper shared along with the exciting announcement of his baby boy’s birth. Yup, it’s a boy — and he’s so perfectly adorable.

Cooper had viewers in instant tears (well — at least this viewer) with his happy news. “I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old,” he said, clearly emotional.

Cooper shared that sweet Wyatt is named after his own father who passed away with he was only 10 years old. “I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” he says. Cooper explains the origins of Wyatt’s middle name too. “My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son,” he says.

Cooper is visibly emotional as photos of his baby boy flash on the screen. This baby is lucky as can be with a father who loves him this much.

“He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy,” he shares.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he tells viewers. “Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children.”

Cooper says his surrogate has a family of her own including children, and that they were all supportive to him throughout the process. “My family is blessed to have this family in our lives,” he says.

“I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him,” Cooper says, fighting back tears. “I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, watching, looking down on us, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues. New life and new love.”

Close friend and fellow dad Andy Cohen took to Instagram with his congratulations for Cooper. “Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!” he said, referring to his baby son Benjamin, born via surrogate last year.

Congratulations to the new dad and here’s hoping he mosts more photos of his beautiful little guy.