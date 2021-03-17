Anti-Maskers Are Treating People Like Sh*t — No Surprise

Scary Mommy and JEFF DEAN/AFP/Getty

Masks suck. They’re hot and itchy and they fog up your glasses and smudge your lipstick. But you wear it, right? Because you’re a decent human being. You are respecting yourself and those around you by trying to contain a virus that has killed more than a half-million Americans in the last year. If you don’t take caution to stop the spread, then you’re just being an asshole.

This arrogance has gone far beyond just dipping it below your nose because you can. People are actually assaulting others who are simply trying to follow the rules. Park employees at places like Disney are being shoved and spit on after telling guests to put on a mask. According to the Orlando Sentinel, an unidentified guest at Disney’s Contemporary Resort allegedly spat on a security guard after being asked to put on a mask before entering the hotel’s lobby. Not only did this man act like an animal, he then sheepishly darted toward an elevator and got in so as not to be identified. This is a place that is geared toward family fun and is loaded with impressionable children. Very mature.

In San Francisco, a video of three women assaulting an Uber driver has gone viral. According to The Washington Post, Subhakar Khadka picked up three women — Malaysia King, Arna Kimiai and a third unidentified passenger — and noticed one was not wearing a mask. When he asked her to put one on, she could not produce it, so they stopped at a gas station for her to purchase a mask. When she entered the store, the two remaining woman began berating Khadka, removed their masks, coughed on him and announcing, “I got Corona,” as they laughed. After much persuasion, the women finally got out of the car, but not before ripping off Khadka’s mask and spraying a substance that appeared to be pepper spray toward his face. This was all because they were asked to put on a mask. The video has been viewed more than three million times; the women have been identified and are in different stages of turning themselves into police.

An Uber passenger refused a mask and coughed on her driver. Then she ripped off his mask. https://t.co/Uaunl4PZ5v — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 10, 2021

A Florida man lost his shit when approached about not wearing a mask and took to filming the entire incident himself. The Miami Herald linked a NSFW video of the man maniacally spouting off in an unidentified Home Depot about how he works for the government, and is a millionaire, and has a medical reason for not wearing a mask, and all kinds of other craziness in a three-plus-minute rant. He belittles the employees talking about how rich he is and that his millionaire heir-apparent children will never have to work with people such as those employees. Just a straight-up asshole. That’s all there is to it.

Another maskhole went on a rant at Trader Joe’s and this time he brought his kids along for the ride. Texas recently opened up wide and made the brilliant decision to no longer require masks in public. Caveat, maskholes, it is up to the individual business to decide if they want to mandate mask wearing. And Trader Joe’s said, “Hell yes!” This guy didn’t get the memo and decided to force his way through the store with his kids, yelling and screaming about how it’s his right and he can do what he wants and blah, blah, blah. Those poor children were being dragged around while their dad makes an absolute cow of himself, films it, and posts it online, WITH HIS FACE, for everyone to see. You can’t make up this level of stupidity and self-righteousness.

Everyday people get up, they get dressed, and they go to work. They aren’t putting themselves in the face of danger because it’s fun. They aren’t exposing themselves to a deadly virus day after day as a game. They are out working to earn a living. They are providing for themselves and for their families and they deserve to be respected. These workers are giving a service to others, but at what cost? We cannot lose sight of the fact that despite our communities being opened up more and more each day, this virus is still real, and it is still deadly.

There are rules in place for a reason. Yes, more people are being vaccinated daily and things seem to be moving in the right direction, but that doesn’t dismiss the fact that we are still living in a global pandemic. It may not be fun, but you need to wear your fucking mask and do it without stooping to barbaric levels of hurting other people. It really is that simple.

If you don’t want to wear a mask, fine, don’t wear one — but keep your ignorant ass at home. Get your pizza through contactless delivery. Have Amazon drop off your groceries. Do your workout in the living room. Don’t bring your crazy out into the world and put the rest of us at risk because of your selfishness. You are not above the rules. You are not above common decency. You are not above anyone else. And if you think this doesn’t apply to you and you can face the day unmasked and unbothered, you’re just an asshole.