For the Sake of My Anxiety, I’m Done With the News During Social Isolation

I made a huge mistake. As soon as I woke up, I checked Twitter, scanning the trending topics. Of course, it was ninety-five percent COVID19 coverage, and I clicked on an article with a tempting and terrifying headline. That’s when my anxiety began to spiral out of control. The day had just started, and I was already on-edge.
After doing this a few more times, I made a decision. I was no longer going to read the news, watch any of Trump’s ridiculous press conferences, or click on ever-evolving statistic charts showing me how many confirmed cases of coronavirus had been discovered. None of these helped me. In fact, the virus news only guaranteed that I would have an absolutely terrible, anxious day.
I’m in the midst of helping my four kids with distance-learning, working from home, and trying to maintain some sort of order in my home. My husband’s job mandated that he work from home, so he’s set up his office in our closet—the farthest space away from the chaos. We’ve been in social isolation for a full month (and counting), with a long, daily to-do list that includes school, chores, music practice, and work. I have a lot, and I mean a lot, on my plate.
I’ve lived with anxiety since I was a young child, but I wasn’t officially diagnosed until I was in my thirties. Once I could finally name the problem, realizing it was truly a real problem and not just—pun intended—all in my head, I could get the help I needed. This includes talk therapy, intentional exercise, journaling, yoga, and anxiety medication. These have been tremendous helps.
But then the COVID-19 global pandemic hit, and like everyone else, my world was turned inside out and upside down. Not only am I trying to navigate this new normal, but I’m doing it with four children and my spouse who depend on me. My anxiety has surprisingly been in decent control over the past month, except when I do one thing: I pause and read the news.
I realized that I had a choice to make. I do have some power in this otherwise uncontrollable situation. Would I continue to ignite my anxiety by getting caught up on the daily news, which we all know is depressing and infuriating? Or, would I choose to tune out the noise and focus on my priorities, including keeping my family healthy and safe?
After a reassuring, affirming chat with my therapist via telemedicine, I doubled down on my efforts to avoid the news. We don’t have the television or radio on during the day, and when we do watch or listen to something, it’s intentionally a program without any mention of the pandemic. I’m not visiting my go-to news sites, because I know I’ll be bombarded with all-things-coronavirus that will only spark some serious worry that I can’t shake.
Even when the sun is shining, even when every person in my family is safe, even when we are healthy, I wait. 🖤 I wait for tragedy. #fearisaliar , a very skilled liar. Despite arming myself with truth, I’m afraid that if I let my guard down, the worst will stampede into our lives. 🖤 My #anxiety has always loomed and swelled, but what tipped me over the edge was the day I was told I had #breastcancer . It wasn’t the cancer itself, actually. It was HOW I was told. I was blindsided. 🖤 The doctor asked me a single question (did I enjoy our family vaca?)—and then said, “I always hate to tell patients this, but you have breast cancer.” Then she started talking about a #mastectomy , chemo, radiation, genetic testing, ovaries, colon. She drew boobs on her iPad while she talked. I left her office with glossy cancer brochures featuring older women on the covers. 🖤 It was the worst moment of my life. I didn’t feel hopeful or educated or empowered. I felt doomed. My body failed me. Again. 🖤 there’s a book called “The Body Keeps Score” — the theme is #trauma . The title alone rings true for me. 🖤 I’ve been conditioned through years of medical trauma and generalized anxiety disorder that I’m never safe. I’m often in #fightorflight mode. 🖤 I tame the beast with exercise, anxiety medication, rest, journaling, therapy, healthy eating, writing articles, sunshine, and yoga. A lot of times, I’m good. But there are triggers, like after all the kids are in bed and I realize what’s really going on. We’re in #socialisolation and people are dying of #covid19 and some of my friends and family are high risk because they’re health care providers or they’re part of the vulnerable population. When will I embrace them again? Will this ever end? What’s contaminated and what’s not? Where is a healthy balance between being safe and living life? 🖤 Prayer, friends. I speak scripture. I surrender again and again. I listen for God’s promptings. Daily bread. Peace which surpasses all understanding. Be still and know. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. 🖤 If these long hours and arduous tasks of working, #homelearning , maintaining are triggering your anxiety/trauma/past, drop a ❤️. I’ll pray for you. 🙏
We aren’t ignorant. We are absolutely doing what we’re supposed to, such as (most importantly) staying in isolation. We’re doing the best we can to help our kids e-learn. When we do need essential items like groceries and prescriptions, we do order drive-up or utilize a delivery service. We’re washing our hands. Basically, anything we can control, we’re doing so as directed by the CDC and our state government, including shelter-in-place. We’re checking in with neighbors, family, and friends via technology. As a family of faith, we’re praying for those on the front lines. Our home has become a school, company, and church.
What we can’t control? Everything, and everyone, else. For example, Trump is going to be Trump. He’s shown us who he is long ago, and he’s certainly not going to change. Watching him parade around makes me want to throw my wine glass at the television screen. No, thanks. I’m not going to spend my evenings watching him when I can be watching Little Fires Everywhere. (Oh the irony of that title!)
What I know from years of personal medical trauma is that self-care is absolutely essential to stable mental health, and right now this couldn’t be more true. One way I care for myself is by turning off anything that is going to make my day not only unproductive, but downright miserable. I can spend my time scrolling through my feed, feeling worse and worse with each passing minute, or I can do a yoga video with my tweens, play another round of Sorry! with my son, or read a book to my preschooler. The choice is mine.
THANK YOU! We are so #thankful for those on the front lines of fighting #covid_19 in important ways! This certainly isn’t a comprehensive list. There are also custodians, city workers, people at the utilities’ companies, plumbers, Instacart shoppers, delivery workers, and many more. We are thankful for you! ❤️ Please, establish an #attitudeofgratitude with your children today. Expressing love and appreciation helps bless others and sets a healthy vibe in your own household. ❤️ we #choosejoy and #faithoverfear ! ❤️ Who are you thankful for? 👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿 . . #thankyou #thankfulgratefulblessed #thankful #teacher #principal #doctor #nurse #therapist #whitesugarbrownsugar #multiracialfamily #sisters #siblings #brother #mondaymotivation #mondaymood #mondayvibes
I’m still reading and listening, it’s just not to the noise that puts a permanent black cloud over my day. I’m catching up on Scary Mommy articles, and I’m liking my friends’ social media posts featuring all the creative things they’re doing with their kids. I’m watching John Krasinski’s Some Good News, Dolly Parton reading books to kids, and Trey Kennedy’s hilarious videos on YouTube with my family. I’m finally listening to The Office Ladies podcast episodes while cooking dinner. I’m reading my daughter’s copy of Brown Girl Dreaming, the book she couldn’t quit gushing about. What I’m not doing? Pouring fear upon my anxiety.
Social isolation is not a vacation, that’s for sure. However, I can choose to be completely miserable or make the most of it. I can feed the anxiety beast, or I can tame it. The choice is mine, and I choose to take it one day at a time, minus the news.