Allow This Overall-Wearing 91-Year-Old Gym-Goer To Be Your Workout Inspiration

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness Member of the Month? More like Member of the Year

Finding the inspiration to work out can be tough, especially in these cold, dreary, post-holiday months. So allow us to introduce your newest hero who will inspire you to hit the gym and give it all you’ve got: Anytime Fitness Member of the Month Lloyd Black.

The gym chain posted Lloyd’s Member of the Month flier on their Facebook page, where it’s going viral for obvious reasons. I mean, no wonder people can’t get enough of Lloyd, a 91-year-old man who happily posed for his Member of the Month photo in the same overalls he wears to work out in. Our hearts. Lloyd is too pure.

Lloyd wrote on his flier that he started working out one year ago (at the ripe young age of 90), because “simple tasks were becoming hard if not impossible.” Now, after a year of hitting the gym, he reports, “I can do some jobs I could not before.”

As for inspiring others (which he’s already doing just by rocking his overalls to the gym), Lloyd told Anytime Fitness his best advice is simply, “Go ahead — get started.” He does admit that “making the decision to go ahead” was the biggest obstacle he had to overcome over the last year when sticking to his fitness goals, and Lloyd, we feel that.

We spoke to a representative at Anytime Fitness and learned that Lloyd may not even know yet that he’s a viral sensation.

“I am so glad this story is getting this recognition! I did not expect it to go as far as it did but we are so glad it did,” Anytime Fitness told Scary Mommy. “Mr.Black deserves every bit of it! He is the sweetest YOUNG man I have ever met! I haven’t been able to tell him yet but I’m sure I will see him this morning some time. He is such a well known man in our area so I’m sure someone told him that he made local news but I can’t wait to talk with him and tell him what an inspiration he is to others all across America.”

They added, “He has said how much fitness has helped him and he even wakes up in the mornings and starts his exercises in bed before his feet hit the floor. This helps him to carry out his early morning tasks. Now that is dedication!”

It sure is, and we hope Lloyd celebrates all his hard work with a well-earned slice of his favorite “cheat” food: pecan pie.