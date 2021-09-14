AOC’s Message At The Met Gala: TAX THE RICH!

Kevin Mazur/MG21 / Getty

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t mince words with the message emblazoned on the back of her Met Gala dress

This year’s Met Gala theme is celebrating American fashion and what could be more American than wanting the rich to pay their fair share in taxes? Enter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ stunning gown that carried a message most of us can get behind — TAX THE RICH.

Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, designed the gown and accompanied AOC while she showed it off to Ilana Glazer, who was there commentating for Vogue. James says, “We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given. We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and push the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future.”

AOC at the #MetGala in a dress that reads “Tax The Rich.” pic.twitter.com/U26ZQb2Loi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

This is AOC’s first Met Gala appearance and it’s definitely a memorable one. The message written in red across the otherwise pristine white gown is certainly making a statement that refuses to be ignored.

AOC’s bag also bears the message and she paired the gown with red lace-up shoes, according to Vogue. Her campaign actually has a bunch of “tax the rich” merch so this is really just the most appropriate way she could’ve gone with her first Met Gala.