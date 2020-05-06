Meghan & Harry Celebrate Archie’s 1st Birthday With Rare Video

Save The Children UK/Instagram

It’s Prince Archie’s birthday, and the Royal Family is celebrating with rare photos and videos of the sweet prince

It’s hard to believe it’s been an entire year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first son, Archie, into the world. But today is the sweet prince’s first birthday, and his family is marking the occasion by letting us see all kinds of photos and footage of the little boy, who is normally kept far from the spotlight. It’s like a birthday present for all of us!

First, the Sussexes themselves released a video of Meghan reading a book to little Archie. It’s part of #SAVEWITHSTORIES, an effort to raise money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, both of which are doing important work to help kids impacted by the coronavirus pandemic all across the U.S. by providing books, learning materials, and meals to millions of children.

Archie is adorable as he helps his mom turn the pages while she reads Duck! Rabbit! aloud to him. His dad is clearly filming, and hearing Harry shout “Yay!” at the end of the video is one of the most wholesome things we’ve ever experienced. These two clearly love being parents.

A spokesperson for the couple said “The family is participating in the campaign across both the U.S. and UK to help bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As they celebrate this family moment, the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children.”

Both Harry and Meghan have been involved in charity work to benefit children for years, but this is little Archie’s first patronage, as far as we know. What a perfect birthday present for him, if you ask us.

The video is obviously a huge birthday treat, but the rest of the Royal Family has been celebrating little Archie’s birthday, too, by posting photos of the sweet little prince.

Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dEjvnSjGGM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2020

Some of them we’ve seen before, and others, like the shot of Archie and his grandfather, Prince Charles, from his christening last year, are new to the public.

A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. 🎈 This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019. 📸 Chris Allerton ©️ Sussex Royal pic.twitter.com/AYxqkRxE1d — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2020

One of our favorite traditions for royal kid birthdays is getting to see all the photos of them from the previous year, and see how fast they’re growing. Archie is definitely no exception. Happy birthday to the youngest of all the royal babies!