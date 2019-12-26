Baby Archie Steals The Show In Harry And Meghan’s Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex probably could’ve sat out this year’s Christmas card — because little Archie is the real star
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor may only be a baby, but he’s already among our favorite royals, because look at him. Understandably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if you want to get fancy with titles) work to keep him mostly out of the limelight, living as normal a life as a royal baby can possibly live. Thankfully, they don’t totally hide him from the camera, because he’s pretty much the cutest thing going and the world loves to see him. We got a new look at his precious face when the couple released their 2019 holiday card, and it’s perfection.
Thanks to The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a charity of which Harry and Meghan are President and Vice-President, we got to see Archie’s sweet face — and his proud parents in the background in front of the Christmas tree. Honestly, they could’ve just let the little guy handle it on his own this year, because he’s fully ready to steal the show. All the shows. He’s way too adorable.
Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl
— The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019
He’s closing in on eight months old, and it looks like the tiny royal is already getting his carpet cruise on — that’s the face of a very determined baby out to touch something he’s not supposed to. We love it.
The card is actually a gif, and there’s a note at the very bottom saying that Harry and Meghan chose to do an electronic card this year, which is very green and environmentally-friendly of them. Too bad a bunch of people are probably going to screenshot and print it out anyway because it’s just that cute.
Even though we rarely see Archie’s full face, the Duke and Duchess have made sure to let us in on some big moments in his first year of life. Like his christening.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
For Mother’s Day, we got to see his tiny feet.
View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
And Father’s Day brought us this sweet image of Archie clinging to his father’s finger. Our hearts.
As much as we respect the royals’ right to privacy, we totally delight in seeing these gorgeous babies as they grow up. We’ll take whatever peeks they’re comfortable giving.