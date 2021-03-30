Arkansas Is First State To Ban Gender-Affirming Healthcare For Trans Youth

Spencer Platt/Getty

The Arkansas Senate voted 28-7 on Monday in favor of the legislation

On Monday, the Arkansas Senate passed a bill that seeks to ban access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors, including reversible puberty blockers and hormones. The Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the legislation, which will undoubtedly have a massive impact on trans youth in the state.

The discriminatory bill will head to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk. Unless the governor vetoes it, Arkansas will be the first state to ban gender-affirming healthcare for trans kids. The bill has been widely criticized by medical and child welfare groups.

The bill would prohibit doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors, and also from referring them to other providers for the treatment. The bill also allows private insurers to refuse to cover gender-affirming care for trans people of any age.

It’s the “single most extreme anti-trans law to ever pass through a state legislature,” according to deputy director for transgender justice at the American Civil Liberties Union LGBT & HIV Project Chase Strangio.

BREAKING: Arkansas has become the first state to ban health care for trans youth. — ACLU (@ACLU) March 29, 2021

“HB 1570 was just passed through both chambers in the Arkansas legislature, banning trans youth from accessing health care and health insurance coverage that we deserve and need,” the ACLU tweeted on Monday. “Our rights and lives are under attack. Governor Hutchinson must veto this bill.”

The Arkansas bill is among dozens of bills targeting trans people all over the country this year. In addition to Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee are enacting restrictions on gender-affirming care. Alabama’s Senate approved a bill that would make it a felony to provide care such as puberty blockers or hormones for trans minors, and a Tennessee House Committee also created a similar measure that makes it a misdemeanor.

In Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas, legislation has been enacted that prohibits trans girls and women from competing in school sports that honor their gender identity. Also on Monday, South Dakota’s governor issued an executive order to prohibit trans girls from playing on girls’ sports teams.

Allowing transgender kids access to the appropriate gender-affirming healthcare and extracurricular activities saves lives, full stop. The impact of taking these human rights away from minors is dark. Trans people don’t stop being trans just because the law prevents them from accessing their rights, but denying them these types of opportunities sure can make them mentally unwell.

The internet was ablaze with outrage over the Arkansas legislation.

Freedom for every body means that EVERY BODY gets to make their own decisions about their lives and healthcare—free from political interference. This law isn’t just wrong, it’s dangerous. Every body deserves care. 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/vdg98UVmZA — NARAL (@NARAL) March 30, 2021

Let me just say, to all of the trans children, youth and adults who read this: I see you. I value you. And pediatricians like me will work to serve you with dignity and love by fighting hateful legislation like this. We love you and will care for you. 🧡 https://t.co/1uSonoq0kU — Rhea Boyd MD, MPH (@RheaBoydMD) March 30, 2021

transphobes don't just strip trans women of being women and trans men of being men… as you can see in arkansas and states across the country, they strip trans children of being children, and essentially, they strip all trans people of simply being people — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) March 30, 2021

our message to trans kids in Arkansas and other places where trans healthcare is being banned should be “we will organize to give you life-saving medical care by any means necessary” flowery tweets about how trans kids are loved & valid won’t save them. they need radical action. — The PS1 startup sound, but as a person (@zenalbatross) March 30, 2021

These measures are unnecessarily cruel. Particularly during a global pandemic and economic crisis that has greatly impacted marginalized people to a much higher degree. Hateful, discriminatory laws like these must be stopped, and the only way to do that is to take action. Learn more about how you can help here.