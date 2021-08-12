Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Rant Against COVID Deniers: ‘Screw Your Freedom’

therecount/Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes on a pitch-perfect rant directed at the “but my freedoms” crowd during the pandemic

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m on bodybuilder turned actor turned California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s side in the great COVID-19 divide. Longtime Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger is proving that he’s of the “just rich” contingency of conservative voters, and by that I mean, he appears to have some common sense and believes in science. In a new interview, the former politician took aim with most conservatives’ COVID-19 messaging, namely that COVID-19 precautions like mask-wearing and getting vaccinated impede on “their freedoms,” to which Schwarzenegger says, “screw your freedom!”

In a new interview with author Alexander Vindman and CNN reporter Bianna Golodryga, Schwarzenegger went on an A+ rant about the “but my freedoms” crowd.

“Screw your freedom.” — Arnold @Schwarzenegger slams people who refuse to follow CDC COVID guidelines. pic.twitter.com/KqNmL9V9K6 — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2021

“My freedom is being kind of disturbed,” he said, doing a whiny-voice impression of the COVID-denying GOP crowd, before shouting: “No, screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibility. We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to x, y, and z,’ when you affect other people.”

Uhmmm, hell yeah? Do I stan the Governator? Okay, let’s not go that far.

Also, we should define the term “freedom” here. There are countries that are under total authoritarian regimes. That’s not freedom. Being told to wear a mask to go to the grocery store? Not a threat to your freedom, Karen.

Lots of people compare the vaccine, or mask-wearing, to wearing a seat belt. It’s a totally innocuous thing that keeps everyone safe, and nobody seems to have an issue with it. Elsewhere in the interview, Arnie used another analogy: a traffic light.

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex’s new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021

Speaking about mask-wearing and social distancing, Schwarzenegger said: “It’s not different than a traffic light, we put a traffic light in the street so someone doesn’t kill someone else by accident. You cant say, ‘No one is gonna tell me I have to stop here at this traffic stop, I’m gonna go right thru it.’ Yeah and then you’re gonna kill someone else.”

Continuing with these great impressions, Schwarzenegger hit us with another great Karen impersonation.

“According to my principles, this is a free country, and I have the freedom to wear no mask,” he joked, before responding. “Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something else? You’re a schmuck if you’re not wearing a mask because you’re supposed to protect your fellow people around you, it’s just that simple.”

Since it appears that conservatives don’t listen to Biden, or Fauci, or science, or liberals, or the news, or doctors, maybe they’ll listen to one of their own? Be like Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger and wear a mask and get your damn vaccine!