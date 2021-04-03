Rich A**hole Arrested At Disney World For Refusing Temperature Check

GREGG NEWTON/Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images

Man arrested at Disney World after skipping the temperature check and arguing with guards

During the pandemic, a number of safety precautions have been put in place to keep everyone safe. The CDC and basically all health officials point to masks and social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and a number of private companies have also implemented additional safety measures like temperature checks. One guy at Disney World, who bragged about spending $15,000 on the trip **eye roll**, was arrested for refusing to take a temperature check outside the park and sorry, not sorry, bro.

Although temperature checks might feel like “safety theater” at times, as opposed to science-backed protocols like wearing masks, it does not matter what you think of temperature checks. If a private company wants to check your temperature, them’s the rules. It’s also not an inconvenience at all. Temperature checks are less annoying than taking your shoes off at TSA, but one entitled man at Disney World wouldn’t let it slide and actually got arrested at the beginning of his five-day trip to the park for skipping the temperature check and waltzing into the park.

An Orange County Sheriff officer gave the man until the count of three to start walking to the exit. When the officer got to three, the man was arrested https://t.co/B1WkgNYkq3 — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) April 2, 2021

Authorities told The Washington Post that Kelly Sills from Baton Rouge, Florida skipped the temperature check and was apprehended by authorities. When he yelled and refused to do the temperature check or leave, he was arrested.

The incident happened in February, but new body cam footage just came out and in it, the asshole is heard saying that they he can’t possibly be arrested because he spent so much money on the trip. Yes, really. The old, “I’m too rich to be arrested” line.

“I paid $15,000,” said Sills. “You can’t trespass me if I paid $15,000.”

He was also heard saying, “I’m so ready to be done with this covid,” and then once he realized they were actually going to book him at jail, he changed his mind and asked, “Will you take my temperature before you kick me out, please?” to which the cops said, “they’ll do that at the jail.”

Sills later told The Washington Post that he didn’t refuse the temperature check but that he accidentally walked into the park via the exit instead of the entrance. Sure, Jan. Unclear why he didn’t just say “My bad” and take the temperature check when he realized his mistake, instead of doing what he actually did, which was brag about spending $15,000 on this trip. He also had the audacity to tell The Post that “Covid is a very serious thing, but so is my vacation with my family.” Ugh, barf. The entitlement is just oozing out of this man.

The Orlando Sentinel says Sills pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of trespass on property after repeatedly being asked to leave or comply. So satisfying to see rich people not able to pay their way out of repercussions. As the kids say, #EatTheRich.