Ashley Biden’s Non-Stop Dancing After Her Dad’s Victory Speech Is A Mood

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images/Twitter

Ashley Biden, the President Elect’s daughter, danced her way onto the stage after her father’s acceptance speech and social media loved every moment of it

Last night, after President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris gave two of the most inspiring and moving speeches this country has heard in ages, the newly elected politicians invited their extended families onto the stage. Everyone looked incredibly happy and proud, clapping their hands, hugging each other, and waving to the crowd the way that politician’s families usually do. However, you may have noticed one incredibly exuberant woman, clad in a black dress and leopard print face mask, who literally couldn’t stop dancing around the stage. You may have thought: “Wow, my thoughts exactly.” That would be Biden’s daughter, Ashley, who the internet instantly embraced as their new favorite (future) First Daughter.

Biden, 39, the President Elect Biden’s only daughter with wife Jill, literally danced her way onto the stage, embracing her father in a passionate hug. However, she refused to quit dancing the entire time she was up there, getting jiggy with it all over that stage. The internet immediately fell in love with her.

Ashley Biden dancing her way across the stage is a vibe. 😎 pic.twitter.com/cmk5qvzYRT — 🐍 (@MannyMejia_) November 8, 2020

“Ashley Biden dancing her way across the stage is a vibe,” tweeted one individual alongside a video of her.

“#ashleybiden dancing is where it’s at,” wrote another.

She was giving us BIG Robyn “Dancing On My Own” vibes here.