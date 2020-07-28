People Won’t Stop Shaming Ashely Graham For Sharing Breastfeeding Pics

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Aren’t there more important things to scream about than Ashley Graham breastfeeding?

Model and mom Ashley Graham uses her social media presence to normalize breastfeeding by sharing images and videos of her infant son while he nurses. And because people are exhausting, they cannot wait to take to the comments to shame her for it, thus inadvertently proving the need for her to continue normalizing it. It’s a mind-numbing cycle of sexualizing body parts that is typical of American society and American society only. Fun!

In her latest post, the new mom shared a series of pictures showing her son nursing while she relaxes after some summertime swimming. It’s literally just a glimpse into what regular life looks like for this mom, and some people who feel entitled to these snippets of her life immediately shit on her for it.

As someone who’s been nursing her own baby for 11 months now, I quickly scrolled through these photos, smiled, and moved on. But some people are incapable of self-control or internet decorum and forget that Ashley Graham is a multi-dimensional human and mother who has feelings and can read, so they let her know how disgusting they think she is and that she shouldn’t share photos like this.

SIGH.

Here’s the thing. If you wouldn’t shame a formula-feeding mom or a bottle-feeding mom for sharing a photo of how sweet their babe looks while eating, why on earth would you shame a nursing mother for it? And, if I had to guess, I’d be willing to bet the Venn diagram of people screaming about masks on their face making it hard to breathe and the people who think babies should be covered up while breastfeeding is one giant circle of assholes.

This isn’t the first time Graham has felt the wrath of pearl-clutching jerks. Earlier this month, after a photo of her using a breast pump made its way to her Instagram page, so did the faux-horrified commenters who apparently forgot what the biological function of breasts is. Of course, many of them are men, which tracks. But there are always women with a strong case of internalized misogyny who can’t wait to screech about their Puritanically-conditioned sense of propriety from behind their keyboards.

Please, let this mother live her life. And also, if you see these images and your first reaction is to be a jerk, then you need to get a life.